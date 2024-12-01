In the early hours of Sunday, Dec. 1, drones attacked Russian territory, with local residents reportingexplosions in the Kaluga and Bryansk regions.

The first explosions were heard around 2 a.m. in Kaluga, located southwest of Moscow, and about 500 kilometers (311 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

According to the governor, air defense forces allegedly shot down a drone in the Maloyaroslavets district. A fire broke out where the drone crashed on the city outskirts, outside the residential area. No casualties were reported.

Fifteen minutes later, reports began coming in about a fire in the Starodub district of Bryansk region, which occurred after the UAV attack.

Later, the governor of Bryansk region stated that a residential building in the Starodub municipal district was completely destroyed due to the drone attack. He also mentioned that other apartment buildings were damaged, including broken windows and damaged balconies and facades.

At the same time, in Bryansk region, one person was reportedly killed when a residential building was damaged.

"A difficult night for our region. Ukrainian terrorists launched a massive attack on the Bryansk region. As a result of a targeted drone attack on civilians in the Starodub municipal district, unfortunately, a child was killed," the governor said.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 29 Ukrainian drones: 20 over Bryansk region, seven over Kaluga, and one each over Smolensk and Kursk regions.

So far, the Ukrainian side has not commented on the night attack in Russia.

On Monday, Kyiv Post reported that drones operated by Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) struck a fuel and energy facility in Russia’s Kaluga region – over 500 kilometers (311 miles) northeast of Ukraine, Kyiv Post intelligence sources reported.

According to military intelligence sources, at around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, a series of explosions and a subsequent fire occurred following kamikaze drone strikes on the facility.

The target of the nighttime attack was the “KalugaNeftProduct” oil depot, which played a role in supporting Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine.

“Despite the devastating consequences of the attack, videos posted online reveal that local residents reacted to HUR’s operation with enthusiasm and a good sense of humor. Stay tuned for more!” a Kyiv Post intelligence source stated.