Russian forces attempted to seize and hold a bridgehead on the right (west) bank of the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region, near the village of Novomlynsk. However, Ukrainian troops successfully repelled the assault, according to a report from the Khortytsia operational-strategic group on Telegram.

“The right bank of the Oskil is under the control of the Defense Forces. Ukrainian flags are flying over Novomlynsk,” read the caption accompanying a video released by the group.

The drone footage shows part of the Russian assault and ends with the raising of the Ukrainian flag in Novomlynsk. A Ukrainian soldier in the video said: “The Defense Forces have recaptured the settlement of Novomlynsk. I am raising the flag. Glory to Ukraine.”

The Oskil River has long served as a key front line in eastern Ukraine. This winding waterway flows from Russia’s western border through northeastern Ukraine, where Russian and Ukrainian forces have remained entrenched on opposite banks throughout much of the war.

The report states that despite their numerical advantage, Russian soldiers managed to cross the water barrier. However, Ukrainian forces, backed by artillery and UAV units, have successfully driven them out of the bridgehead.

The 8th Separate Assault Battalion of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade “Edelweiss” played a key role in clearing the area around Novomlynsk of Russian forces, as per the report.

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, Russia claimed advances on the eastern and southern fronts, asserting that it had “improved its tactical position” in the northeastern Kharkiv region near Kupyansk. However, it did not address reports of the failed river crossing.

Meanwhile, Russian forces have continued their advance in the Kharkiv region near the Russian border, closing in on Kupyansk, a key civilian hub divided by the Oskil River.

Kupyansk, a town of approximately 27,000 residents before the war, fell under Russian occupation early in the invasion when its mayor surrendered to Kremlin forces. Ukraine reclaimed the town in September 2022 during a rapid counteroffensive that liberated large parts of the Kharkiv region.

On Nov. 13, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported an attempt by Russian troops to breach AFU defenses in the Kupyansk sector. Russian assault groups launched attacks in four waves, with some soldiers disguised in Ukrainian uniforms.

Local authorities later confirmed that the Russian landing force, which had managed to break through to the left bank of Kupyansk, was ultimately repelled, and the attackers were eliminated.

On Nov. 15, Captain Yuriy Fedorenko of the Achilles unmanned aerial systems battalion within the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade reported that Russian forces had advanced to the outskirts of Kupyansk’s residential area, taking advantage of adverse weather conditions. However, this was limited to the city’s left (east) bank.

By Nov. 26, analysts from DeepState reported that Ukrainian forces had completed clearing operations in Kupyansk.

Khortytsia spokesman Nazar Voloshyn later confirmed that Ukrainian forces had pushed Russian troops back from Kupyansk, stabilized the situation near the city, and continued to maintain control over this section of the front.

The intensifying Russian offensive combines ground advances with escalating aerial strikes targeting Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure.

According to AFP’s analysis of ISW data, Russian forces captured more than 725 square kilometers (280 square miles) of Ukrainian territory in November, mainly near Pokrovsk in the eastern region. This marked an increase from the 610 square kilometers seized in October.