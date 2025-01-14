Russia is attempting to besiege Pokrovsk, a stronghold in eastern Ukraine, by bypassing it and cutting a key supply route to the city instead of directly engaging it, a Ukrainian officer said on Monday.

A highway linking Pokrovsk with the city of Dnipro in central Ukraine is now the new target for Moscow troops, Maj. Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Khortytsia Operational Group, told AP News in a WhatsApp message.

“So far, they have not achieved their goal and [the Armed Forces of Ukraine] are working to ensure that they do not achieve it in the future – just as they have not been successful in other attempts to bypass the city,” Trehubov said.

AP News said the highway “is crucial for supplies feeding Ukrainian forces in the entire region,” and losing control could “severely weaken” Ukraine’s defense of Pokrovsk.

Trehubov likely referred to the trans-European E50 highway that runs across the breadth of Europe from Brest in France to Makhachkala in Dagestan, Russia. In Ukraine, Pokrovsk is a transit hub on the highway between Ukraine’s Dnipro and Russian-occupied Donetsk city.