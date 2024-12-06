On the 30th Anniversary of the Signing of the Budapest Memorandum, President Volodymyr Zelensky Says That it Never Benefitted Ukraine for a Single Day. In his nightly address, Zelensky said: “Today marks thirty years of the Budapest Memorandum. Ten years of war. Not a single day did this document work. And because of this, everyone in the world will now know that a mere signature – by any state – or any assurances or promises are not enough for security. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. “What’s needed are effective guarantees – real alliances and a realistic security foundation within the country. Weapons that enable defense and deterrence of the enemy. And unity that helps endure even the most challenging moments. We are working on every element of security. Thank you to everyone who is helping, and to all our people making it possible!” The Budapest Memorandum was signed on Dec. 5, 1994, in what is now Viktor Orban’s capital city. The signatories to the security agreement included the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Russian Federation, which all promised to safeguard Ukraine’s sovereignty in exchange for surrendering nuclear weapons under Kyiv’s physical control to Moscow. Advertisement The impetus for this was to get Ukraine to join and adhere to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Chief Russian Diplomat Threatens Ukraine and the West With "Any Means" to Avoid "Strategic Defeat of Russia" On Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Budapest Memorandum, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Moscow's chief diplomat, said he hoped Ukraine's allies took "seriously" the Kremlin's recent use of its Oreshnik hypersonic missile, warning that Russia was ready to use "any means" to defend itself, according to Ukrinform. In an interview with pro-Russian US media commentator Tucker Carlson on Thursday, Lavrov said the US and the West "must understand that we would be ready to use any means not to allow them to succeed in what they call strategic defeat of Russia." "We are sending signals and we hope that the last one, a couple of weeks ago, the signal with the new weapons system called Oreshnik... was taken seriously," Lavrov said.