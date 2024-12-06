Each year on Dec. 6, Ukrainians come together to celebrate Armed Forces Day, a holiday established in 1993 by Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada. This day is dedicated to honoring the courage, dedication, and heroism of Ukraine’s service members—past and present—with deep respect and pride.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) encompass various branches, including the Ground Forces, Air Force, Navy, Air Assault Forces, Marine Corps, Special Operations Forces, and Territorial Defense Forces. While each branch has its own designated celebration, this day unites the nation in appreciation of all AFU members.

The AFU was officially established on Dec. 6, 1991, with the adoption of the Law of Ukraine "On the Armed Forces of Ukraine." This milestone came just months after Ukraine declared its independence from the Soviet Union on August 24, 1991.