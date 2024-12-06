Each year on Dec. 6, Ukrainians come together to celebrate Armed Forces Day, a holiday established in 1993 by Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada. This day is dedicated to honoring the courage, dedication, and heroism of Ukraine’s service members—past and present—with deep respect and pride.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) encompass various branches, including the Ground Forces, Air Force, Navy, Air Assault Forces, Marine Corps, Special Operations Forces, and Territorial Defense Forces. While each branch has its own designated celebration, this day unites the nation in appreciation of all AFU members.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The AFU was officially established on Dec. 6, 1991, with the adoption of the Law of Ukraine "On the Armed Forces of Ukraine." This milestone came just months after Ukraine declared its independence from the Soviet Union on August 24, 1991.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

Read Next
‘Not a Single Day Did the Budapest Memorandum Work’ – Ukraine at War Update for Dec. 6 War in Ukraine
‘Not a Single Day Did the Budapest Memorandum Work’ – Ukraine at War Update for Dec. 6
By Christopher Stewart
3h ago
Ukrainian Drones Target Kerch, Crimean Bridge Traffic Halted Drones
Ukrainian Drones Target Kerch, Crimean Bridge Traffic Halted
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Chechnya’s Authoritarian Boss Kadyrov Offers Ukrainian Prisoner of War Pistol to Commit Suicide War in Ukraine
Chechnya’s Authoritarian Boss Kadyrov Offers Ukrainian Prisoner of War Pistol to Commit Suicide
By Stefan Korshak
4h ago
Ukrainian Special Ops Hit Kursk Region, Capture POWs, Eliminate 17 Russians Top News
Ukrainian Special Ops Hit Kursk Region, Capture POWs, Eliminate 17 Russians
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December, 5, 2024
Next » ‘Not a Single Day Did the Budapest Memorandum Work’ – Ukraine at War Update for Dec. 6