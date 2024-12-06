An agent of the Ukrainian Atesh partisan movement carried out a sabotage operation on a railway connecting Moscow and the Kursk region, delaying supplies to Russian troops on the front line.

“Our agent successfully set fire to a relay cabinet near the settlement of Chekhov, Moscow region, on a key railway line connecting Moscow with the Kursk region,” a statement from the partisans' press service read, adding: “As a result of the sabotage, the occupiers' logistics were disrupted, delaying the delivery of fuel and military equipment intended for the supply of Russian troops on the front line.”

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Atesh noted that the operation was dedicated to all supporters of the partisan movement. Additionally, the agents extended their congratulations to everyone on the occasion of Ukraine's Armed Forces Day and St. Nicholas Day, celebrated in Ukraine on Friday, Dec 6.

Advertisement

“We continue to act in all directions, striking at the enemy's rear. Every step we take brings us closer to a shared victory over Putin's regime!” the partisans added.

The Atesh partisan movement is a Ukrainian organization involved in sabotage and guerrilla activities in areas occupied by Russia, particularly in Crimea, eastern, and southern Ukraine. The name Atesh comes from the Crimean Tatar word for “fire,” as a symbol of the group's struggle and determination.

Moscow Leveraging Threat Against Zaporizhzhia and Kherson to Raise Stakes
Other Topics of Interest

Moscow Leveraging Threat Against Zaporizhzhia and Kherson to Raise Stakes

The Kremlin is using the threat of an increased offensive in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson as with the use of the “Oreshnik” ballistic missile as a bargaining chip in future negotiations.

Operations conducted by the group include the carrying out of operations aimed at disrupting enemy logistics, destroying enemy warehouses, railways, and strategically important targets.

The goal of the movement is to support Ukraine's independence and fight against Russian forces, specifically by contributing to the destabilization of the situation in their rear areas. Atesh carries out its operations with maximum secrecy, often coordinating with local residents as well as combat units.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, Kyiv Post reported that the guerrilla movement says it has uncovered a mix of genuine and bogus defense facilities appearing in the strategically significant Yevpatoria district of occupied Crimea. The decoy positions are reportedly created to divert attention, from legitimate Russian defensive positions alongside the fakes.

Faced with the constant fear of a Ukrainian counteroffensive, Russia has ramped up its defensive preparations in Crimea. This includes constructing new fortifications, deploying Rosgvardia [National Guard] troops, and reinforcing air defense systems.

A Nov. 30 report by Atesh detailed observations made of Russian defensive facilities along the Crimean coast. In the Chornomorsky region, partisans identified a chain of manned defensive fortifications intended to repel potential Ukrainian attacks from the sea.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

Read Next
Zelensky Unveils ‘Hell’: Ukraine’s New Long-Range Missile-Drone Drones
Zelensky Unveils ‘Hell’: Ukraine’s New Long-Range Missile-Drone
By Kyiv Post
20m ago
50 Russians Died for Every Kilometer of Ukraine Captured Putin
50 Russians Died for Every Kilometer of Ukraine Captured
By Julia Struck
50m ago
Moscow Leveraging Threat Against Zaporizhzhia and Kherson to Raise Stakes Kherson
Moscow Leveraging Threat Against Zaporizhzhia and Kherson to Raise Stakes
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Zelensky and Trump May Meet in Paris During Notre Dame Reopening Zelensky
Zelensky and Trump May Meet in Paris During Notre Dame Reopening
By AFP
2h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous World Briefing: December 6, 2024
Next » Russian Economy Shows Signs of Slowdown, Top Banker Warns