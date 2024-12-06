An agent of the Ukrainian Atesh partisan movement carried out a sabotage operation on a railway connecting Moscow and the Kursk region, delaying supplies to Russian troops on the front line.

“Our agent successfully set fire to a relay cabinet near the settlement of Chekhov, Moscow region, on a key railway line connecting Moscow with the Kursk region,” a statement from the partisans' press service read, adding: “As a result of the sabotage, the occupiers' logistics were disrupted, delaying the delivery of fuel and military equipment intended for the supply of Russian troops on the front line.”

Atesh noted that the operation was dedicated to all supporters of the partisan movement. Additionally, the agents extended their congratulations to everyone on the occasion of Ukraine's Armed Forces Day and St. Nicholas Day, celebrated in Ukraine on Friday, Dec 6.

“We continue to act in all directions, striking at the enemy's rear. Every step we take brings us closer to a shared victory over Putin's regime!” the partisans added.