An agent of the Ukrainian Atesh partisan movement carried out a sabotage operation on a railway connecting Moscow and the Kursk region, delaying supplies to Russian troops on the front line.
“Our agent successfully set fire to a relay cabinet near the settlement of Chekhov, Moscow region, on a key railway line connecting Moscow with the Kursk region,” a statement from the partisans' press service read, adding: “As a result of the sabotage, the occupiers' logistics were disrupted, delaying the delivery of fuel and military equipment intended for the supply of Russian troops on the front line.”
Atesh noted that the operation was dedicated to all supporters of the partisan movement. Additionally, the agents extended their congratulations to everyone on the occasion of Ukraine's Armed Forces Day and St. Nicholas Day, celebrated in Ukraine on Friday, Dec 6.
“We continue to act in all directions, striking at the enemy's rear. Every step we take brings us closer to a shared victory over Putin's regime!” the partisans added.
The Atesh partisan movement is a Ukrainian organization involved in sabotage and guerrilla activities in areas occupied by Russia, particularly in Crimea, eastern, and southern Ukraine. The name Atesh comes from the Crimean Tatar word for “fire,” as a symbol of the group's struggle and determination.
Operations conducted by the group include the carrying out of operations aimed at disrupting enemy logistics, destroying enemy warehouses, railways, and strategically important targets.
The goal of the movement is to support Ukraine's independence and fight against Russian forces, specifically by contributing to the destabilization of the situation in their rear areas. Atesh carries out its operations with maximum secrecy, often coordinating with local residents as well as combat units.
On Wednesday, Dec. 4, Kyiv Post reported that the guerrilla movement says it has uncovered a mix of genuine and bogus defense facilities appearing in the strategically significant Yevpatoria district of occupied Crimea. The decoy positions are reportedly created to divert attention, from legitimate Russian defensive positions alongside the fakes.
Faced with the constant fear of a Ukrainian counteroffensive, Russia has ramped up its defensive preparations in Crimea. This includes constructing new fortifications, deploying Rosgvardia [National Guard] troops, and reinforcing air defense systems.
A Nov. 30 report by Atesh detailed observations made of Russian defensive facilities along the Crimean coast. In the Chornomorsky region, partisans identified a chain of manned defensive fortifications intended to repel potential Ukrainian attacks from the sea.
