Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday condemned Russia and its President Vladimir Putin over two aerial attacks that killed at least 10 people. The strikes, which occurred in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, and the central city of Kryvyi Rig, also left over 20 people injured, requiring immediate medical attention at local hospitals.

“Thousands of such strikes carried out by Russia during this war make it absolutely clear that Putin does not need real peace,” Zelensky stated in a post on Telegram.

Screenshot of video from strike in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia on Dec. 6, 2024. (Video from Zelensky's Telegram channel)

“Only by force can we resist this. And only through force can real peace be established,” he added, underscoring the gravity of the situation as winter approaches.

The recent uptick in Russian strikes has raised alarms, with Zelensky asserting that these attacks demonstrate Russia's lack of interest in negotiating a resolution to its nearly three-year invasion of Ukraine. Zaporizhzhia governor Ivan Fedorov reported that one of the attacks set a car garage and service station ablaze, sharing images of the destruction with debris scattered across the street.

Among the wounded were at least two children, according to Fedorov. In Kryvyi Rig, another strike injured 16 people, including a child.

The state emergency services agency reported that “a three-story building was destroyed, residential buildings and cars were damaged” in that attack.