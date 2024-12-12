Mikhail Shatsky, deputy chief designer and head of software for Russia’s Mars defense contractor, was shot dead in a Moscow park.

Shatsky was known for modernizing the Kh-59 cruise missiles to the Kh-69 level, introducing new UAVs, and is considered responsible for the deaths of thousands of innocent Ukrainians.

According to informed Kyiv Post sources in Ukraine’s defense and security sector, this was a successful special operation by the Ukrainian military’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR).

“War criminals will be punished, whether they personally killed or developed weapons that took the lives of peaceful Ukrainians. Justice will prevail,” the Kyiv Post source said on condition of anonymity.

Photos of the deceased with a gunshot wound to the head in a forested park in the Russian capital are circulating online.

The death of Shatsky was also reported by Alexander Nevzorov, a Russian television journalist, film director and a former member of the Russian State Duma who has become a Ukrainian citizen. He corroborated that the operation was carried out by Ukraine’s HUR.

“Budanov [director of HUR] has long arms. It seems that none of those guilty of the genocide of Ukrainians will die a natural death… Today, the HUR forces in Moscow eliminated a particularly harmful criminal… Mikhail Shatsky.”

Russia’s Mars defense contractor specializes in modernizing and developing control systems for cruise missiles and upper-stage boosters. In addition, Shatsky worked on forecasting the reliability of onboard control systems for spacecraft using neural networks, as well as other space-related projects.

The youngest journalist at Kyiv Post, Kateryna, investigates today's most important topics, from geopolitical challenges and defense strategies to stories that change the course of events. She explores the secrets of Ukraine's intelligence services and shows the hidden side of global events. Her passion is uncovering secrets that change history. Born and lives in Kyiv. 

