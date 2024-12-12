Mikhail Shatsky, deputy chief designer and head of software for Russia’s Mars defense contractor, was shot dead in a Moscow park.

Shatsky was known for modernizing the Kh-59 cruise missiles to the Kh-69 level, introducing new UAVs, and is considered responsible for the deaths of thousands of innocent Ukrainians.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

According to informed Kyiv Post sources in Ukraine’s defense and security sector, this was a successful special operation by the Ukrainian military’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR).

“War criminals will be punished, whether they personally killed or developed weapons that took the lives of peaceful Ukrainians. Justice will prevail,” the Kyiv Post source said on condition of anonymity.

Photos of the deceased with a gunshot wound to the head in a forested park in the Russian capital are circulating online.