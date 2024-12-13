On the temporarily occupied Crimean Peninsula, Russia is oppressing railway workers, the Ukrainian partisan movement Atesh reported on Friday, Dec 13.

In Simferopol, Russian security forces detained two residents, beat them, and accused them of collaborating with the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

“A few days ago in Simferopol, at a depot, two Crimean Railway foremen were detained. During the arrest, the Russians brutally beat them. It is known that these repressions are carried out under the direction of FSB [Russia’s Federal Security Service] representatives,” the partisans wrote in their statement.

Currently, the accused railway workers have been placed in Detention Center No. 2. The partisans said that such detentions are becoming common, especially at the end of the year:

“People are demonstratively placed in detention centers but are soon released due to a lack of real evidence. All this is done for the sake of formal reporting to the top leadership of Russian security agencies. The methods of the Russians remain unchanged: they try to intimidate people by repressing everyone indiscriminately,” Atesh said.

The Atesh Ukrainian partisans added that “such actions only strengthen the desire to fight against their lawlessness.”

“They will not succeed in detaining our supporters, and the resistance movement continues to grow!”

On Thursday Ukrainian partisans reported a Russian military convoy carrying tanks and armored vehicles moving north through Crimea toward Zaporizhzhia probably intending to intensify offensive operations.

“The column included a significant number of armored vehicles, including tanks, BMPs, and APCs, as well as military tractors and trucks,” the partisans wrote.

Last week Kyiv Post reported that Ukrainian forces have reportedly targeted Kerch city in the occupied Crimea with drones in the early hours of Friday, Dec. 6, with explosions reported by residents. The blasts were heard near the Zalyv shipyard, and a fire was seen in the Arshintsevo district.

Kerch is one of Crimea's largest cities and serves as a key industrial, transportation, and tourist hub. Like the rest of Crimea, it has been under Russian control since the annexation in 2014.

Air defense systems were activated in the Kerch Strait during the recent attack involving unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and naval drones. The offensive began around 5 a.m. and traffic on the Crimean Bridge was halted from 5:17 a.m.