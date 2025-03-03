Ukraine might receive more than 5,000 air defense and surface-to-surface multirole portable missiles from the UK soon – but what missiles specifically?

On Sunday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said a new deal has been agreed on to spend £1.6 billion ($2 billion) via UK export finance and purchase “more than 5,000 air defense missiles” for Ukraine at a Sunday press conference after a European summit attended by Western leaders.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The BBC said the missiles would be the lightweight multirole missiles (LMMs) manufactured by French arms maker Thales’s factory in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where the funding would include the hiring costs for 200 additional staff.

However, the factory’s production capacity is unclear, and the delivery timeline has not been disclosed.

Advertisement

BBC, citing the British Ministry of Defence (MoD), said the new deal is the largest contract ever received by Thales in Belfast.

Thales LMMs

According to Thales’s site, the LMM is a “lightweight, precision strike, multirole missile… designed to be fired from a variety of tactical platforms on land, air, and sea against a wide range of conventional and asymmetric threats, including armored personnel carriers (APC), fast in-shore attack craft (FIAC) and UASs [unmanned aircraft systems].”

It weighs 13 kilograms (29 pounds), has a range “in excess of 6 kilometers [3.7 miles]” at a speed of Mach 1.5, is “immune to countermeasures,” and uses “laser beam riding guidance” to target multiple target types, according to Thales’s official data sheet.

White House ‘Deliberately Escalated’ Clash With Zelensky: Merz
Other Topics of Interest

White House ‘Deliberately Escalated’ Clash With Zelensky: Merz

Despite being a long-standing transatlanticist, Merz has emphasized the need for more European independence from the United States in defense policy in light of the Trump administration’s actions.

It has been “integrated onto eight different platforms across air, land and sea” and has been in service with the UK military since 2019.

Promotional videos of the weapon have seen the launcher installed on boats and light armored vehicles, indicating a potential integration with Ukraine’s unmanned surface vehicles (USVs), such as the Seababy drones.

Advertisement

 

 

LMMs were already in service in Ukraine – in September 2024, the UK announced a £162 million ($213 million) contract for 650 LMMs for Ukraine, with the first deliveries in December.

The UK had reportedly already supplied hundreds of LMMs to Ukraine prior to the September contract, where they have been successfully used to destroy Russian drones and other threats.

On Feb. 20, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Defense Brig. Gen. Anatolii Klochko met with a representative from Thales to discuss “the realization of potential joint projects” without further elaboration. However, it could be about acquiring LMMs, as Ukraine’s head of Main Directorate for Missile Program Support, Brig. Gen. Serhii Baranov, was also present.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Air Defenses
Russia Launches Over 200 Drones on Ukraine; Kyiv Downs Half Russia
Russia Launches Over 200 Drones on Ukraine; Kyiv Downs Half
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 28
Record Russian Drone Attack: 267 UAVs Target Ukraine BREAKING Kyiv
Record Russian Drone Attack: 267 UAVs Target Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 23
Drone Attack on Kyiv: Firefighters Extinguish Blazes Caused by Falling Debris BREAKING War in Ukraine
Drone Attack on Kyiv: Firefighters Extinguish Blazes Caused by Falling Debris
By UkrInform
Feb. 23
Ukraine to Import 800 mcm of Gas to Keep Homes Warm Ukraine
Ukraine to Import 800 mcm of Gas to Keep Homes Warm
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 21
Read Next
Trump Pauses Aid to Ukraine After Zelensky Clash War in Ukraine
Trump Pauses Aid to Ukraine After Zelensky Clash
By AFP
2h ago
Trump’s Address to Congress Might Include Some News, Including the Lifting of Sanctions on Russia Trump
Trump’s Address to Congress Might Include Some News, Including the Lifting of Sanctions on Russia
By John Moretti
3h ago
White House ‘Deliberately Escalated’ Clash With Zelensky: Merz Europe
White House ‘Deliberately Escalated’ Clash With Zelensky: Merz
By AFP
10h ago
Trump Says Will ‘Not Put Up With’ Zelensky War Stance Ukraine
Trump Says Will ‘Not Put Up With’ Zelensky War Stance
By AFP
10h ago
« Previous Polish Dissidents Condemn Trump’s Treatment of Zelensky, Compare It to Communist-Era Trials
Next » European Defense Stocks Soar as Govts Up Military Spend