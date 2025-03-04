If the United States halts military aid to Ukraine, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) will be able to sustain combat operations at their current pace for several weeks, possibly until summer, as reported on Monday, April 3.

“It is those sophisticated weapons  –  including the long-range ATACMS missiles  – that have allowed Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory, a strategy that could suffer if those weapons remain paused,” reports say.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

According to CNN, former US President Joe Biden, in his final months in office, ramped up arms deliveries to Ukraine, providing the country with significant stockpiles of modern weaponry.

“While European nations may be able to replace US shipments of artillery, supplemented by Ukraine’s own growing defense industry, the most advanced weapons used by Kyiv come from the United States.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, according to CNN sources, Donald Trump decided to suspend arms deliveries to Ukraine in response to the behavior of Volodymyr Zelensky, which he described as unacceptable.

These statements come days after a tense and public confrontation between Zelensky and Trump in the Oval Office on Friday, after which the US President cut the meeting short, stating that the Ukrainian leader is “not ready” for peace with Russia.

Zelensky was originally scheduled for a formal White House visit on Feb. 28 to finalize a US-Ukrainian agreement on jointly utilizing Ukraine’s mineral resources, a key component of a US-mediated post-war recovery plan.

Trump Asks Putin to Mediate on Nukes, Middle East Tension With Iran
Other Topics of Interest

Trump Asks Putin to Mediate on Nukes, Middle East Tension With Iran

Trump has sought Putin’s help in negotiating with Iran, with US and Russian officials discussing the matter in Riyadh last month, Bloomberg reports.

However, the visit quickly turned confrontational in the Oval Office, where Trump and Vice President JD Vance angrily confronted Zelensky, accusing him of lacking gratitude for US support since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion three years ago.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Trump
Le Pen: Trump’s Aid Freeze is ‘Cruel’ – A Turn From Her Former Kyiv Policy? Europe
Le Pen: Trump’s Aid Freeze is ‘Cruel’ – A Turn From Her Former Kyiv Policy?
By Kyiv Post
5h ago
Body Counts, Counterattacks, BlackRock Corporate Lawyers Ukraine
OPINION: Body Counts, Counterattacks, BlackRock Corporate Lawyers
By Stefan Korshak
6h ago
Zelensky, Merz Discuss Stronger German Support for Ukraine After Debacle in DC Ukraine
Zelensky, Merz Discuss Stronger German Support for Ukraine After Debacle in DC
By Kyiv Post
6h ago
The Wages of Appeasement Putin
OPINION: The Wages of Appeasement
By Robert Zubrin
8h ago
Read Next
Zelensky Calls Trump Debacle ‘Regretable,’ Outlines Steps to Peace War in Ukraine
Zelensky Calls Trump Debacle ‘Regretable,’ Outlines Steps to Peace
By Kyiv Post
6h ago
“My Friends’ Enemy is Now My Friend” – Part 2 Europe
OPINION: “My Friends’ Enemy is Now My Friend” – Part 2
By Hans Petter Midttun
8h ago
Trump Asks Putin to Mediate on Nukes, Middle East Tension With Iran Ukraine
Trump Asks Putin to Mediate on Nukes, Middle East Tension With Iran
By Kyiv Post
9h ago
Americans Fighting in Ukraine Criticize Trump’s Treatment of Zelensky, Embrace of Russia War in Ukraine
Americans Fighting in Ukraine Criticize Trump’s Treatment of Zelensky, Embrace of Russia
By Petro Zhyzhyian
9h ago
« Previous World Briefing: March 4, 2025
Next » US Arms Deliveries to Ukraine via Poland Have Stopped – PM Tusk Confirms