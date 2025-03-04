If the United States halts military aid to Ukraine, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) will be able to sustain combat operations at their current pace for several weeks, possibly until summer, as reported on Monday, April 3.

“It is those sophisticated weapons – including the long-range ATACMS missiles – that have allowed Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory, a strategy that could suffer if those weapons remain paused,” reports say.

According to CNN, former US President Joe Biden, in his final months in office, ramped up arms deliveries to Ukraine, providing the country with significant stockpiles of modern weaponry.

“While European nations may be able to replace US shipments of artillery, supplemented by Ukraine’s own growing defense industry, the most advanced weapons used by Kyiv come from the United States.”

Meanwhile, according to CNN sources, Donald Trump decided to suspend arms deliveries to Ukraine in response to the behavior of Volodymyr Zelensky, which he described as unacceptable.

These statements come days after a tense and public confrontation between Zelensky and Trump in the Oval Office on Friday, after which the US President cut the meeting short, stating that the Ukrainian leader is “not ready” for peace with Russia.

Zelensky was originally scheduled for a formal White House visit on Feb. 28 to finalize a US-Ukrainian agreement on jointly utilizing Ukraine’s mineral resources, a key component of a US-mediated post-war recovery plan.

However, the visit quickly turned confrontational in the Oval Office, where Trump and Vice President JD Vance angrily confronted Zelensky, accusing him of lacking gratitude for US support since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion three years ago.