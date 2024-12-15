Explosions rocked Grozny, the capital of Russia's Chechnya, early Sunday morning, Dec. 15, in what Russian Telegram channels are reporting as Ukrainian drone strikes.

The opposition Chechen Telegram channel NIYSO reported at least five explosions in the city. It claimed that the attacks targeted key facilities, including an OMON riot police base, the 2nd regiment of the Chechen Interior Ministry’s patrol and guard service, and a military base linked to the Russian war effort.

NIYSO and Astra Telegram channels also published identical footage, which NIYSO alleges captures the moment a drone struck the OMON base.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry reported intercepting 15 Ukrainian drones overnight, with 13 destroyed over the Black Sea and one each in the Kursk and Belgorod regions.

However, Chechnya was not mentioned in the Ministry's statement. Local Grozny authorities have yet to comment on the attack.

This marks the second drone attack in Grozny this week. On Dec. 12, Chechnya’s leader Ramzan Kadyrov stated that a Ukrainian drone was downed in the city, injuring four people when debris fell on a special police regiment base. A similar attack targeted the same regiment on Dec. 4.

The first recorded drone attack in Chechnya occurred on Oct. 29, when the Vladimir Putin University of Special Forces in Gudermes was struck. Kadyrov initially claimed no injuries but later stated that Ukrainian prisoners of war housed there were killed.

Alisa Orlova is a Senior News Manager and correspondent for Kyiv Post. For seven years, she has worked as a TV journalist, covering primarily topics on international policy. Back in September 2022, Alisa joined the Kyiv Post team.
