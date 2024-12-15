Explosions rocked Grozny, the capital of Russia's Chechnya, early Sunday morning, Dec. 15, in what Russian Telegram channels are reporting as Ukrainian drone strikes.

The opposition Chechen Telegram channel NIYSO reported at least five explosions in the city. It claimed that the attacks targeted key facilities, including an OMON riot police base, the 2nd regiment of the Chechen Interior Ministry’s patrol and guard service, and a military base linked to the Russian war effort.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

NIYSO and Astra Telegram channels also published identical footage, which NIYSO alleges captures the moment a drone struck the OMON base.