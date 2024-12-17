[UPDATES] As of 1:20 p.m., a unique video of today’s special operation by the SBU to eliminate General Kirillov has appeared on the internet. The footage shows Kirillov and his assistant leaving a building, with the scooter standing nearby.

As soon as they come within range of the explosive device, the scooter takes off into the air.

[UPDATES] As of 10:30 a.m. Kyiv Post’s sources within Ukraine’s special services said the death of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of the radiation, chemical, and biological protection forces of the Russian Armed Forces, was the result of a special operation carried out by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU).

“Kirillov was a war criminal and a legitimate target. He was responsible for ordering the use of prohibited chemical weapons against Ukrainian forces,” an SBU source said. “This is the fate awaiting all those who kill Ukrainians. Retribution for war crimes is inevitable,” the source told Kyiv Post.

Photo was provided by Kyiv Post's sources in Ukraine's special services.

Kirillov was on Monday, Dec. 16, charged in absentia by Ukrainian authorities over alleged war crimes following an investigation by the SBU.



Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia’s radiation, chemical, and biological protection forces, was killed in an explosion in Moscow early Tuesday morning, Dec. 17, according to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation. Kirillov’s assistant, identified only as Ilya P., also died in the blast.

The explosion occurred around 6 a.m. on Ryazansky Prospekt when Kirillov and his assistant were leaving the entrance of a residential house.