Ukrainian troops have inflicted heavy casualties on North Korean soldiers sent to support Russia in its war against Ukraine. According to a senior US Defense Department official “several hundred” North Korean troops have been killed or wounded, according to a New York Times (NYT) report.

The official was authorized to speak to reporters only on the condition of anonymity.

The official disclosed that these soldiers, part of a joint Russian-North Korean force estimated at around 50,000 strong, were deployed to bolster Russian efforts to push Ukrainian forces from the Kursk region that directly borders Ukraine.

However, the DPRK soldiers were described as lacking combat experience, leaving them vulnerable to Ukrainian strikes on their command centers and infantry positions.

Earlier this week, Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Patrick S. Ryder said that the Defense Department had observed “indications” that DPRK soldiers were involved in combat and had taken their first casualties since deploying to the war in Ukraine.

This deployment underscores the deepening military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang, though the effectiveness of these reinforcements on the battlefield appears to be in question.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Directorate (HUR), told The War Zone on Dec. 16 that North Korean troops have intensified assaults against Ukrainian forces in Russia’s Kursk region, suffering heavy casualties.

Around 12,000 North Korean soldiers had been stationed in the region for months, but large-scale operations only began last week. According to Budanov, more than 200 DPRK soldiers have been killed in that time, with units requiring reinforcements from the 94th Separate Brigade of the North Korean army due to significant losses.

Drone footage shared by Robert “Madyar” Brovdi, commander of Ukraine’s 414th Separate Regiment of Strike UAVs, revealed what was said to be the bodies of over two dozen North Korean soldiers that were killed near Kursk.

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SSO) also reported eliminating 50 DPRK soldiers, wounding another 47, and destroying vehicles and armor equipment in in three days of operations.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia is deploying “significant numbers” of North Korean troops in combined units. Junior Sergeant Stanislav Bunyatov of the 24th Aidar Assault Battalion described the DPRK soldiers as disciplined and effective although equipped with Soviet-era weapons and said their morale falters when they suffer heavy casualties.