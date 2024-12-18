Russian lawmakers approved a bill on Tuesday to expand the definition of high treason in Russia to include “activities against [the] security of the Russian Federation.”

The expanded definition means any affiliations to foreign organizations “against [the] security of the Russian Federation,” with no clear definition of the meaning of the phrase, can soon be considered an act of high treason, a charge that currently applies to Russians joining the armed forces of Moscow’s opponents.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“In the situation when our soldiers are risking their lives in the battle for Russia’s sovereignty, there are no ‘neutral’ or ‘peaceful’ organizations on the enemy side,” said Vasily Piskarev, head of the Russian State Duma’s security affairs committee and one of the bill’s authors.

Advertisement

The Duma approved the amendments in the second and third readings, which now await approval by the country’s upper house and signature by Russian President Vladimir Putin to become law.

Since April 2023, those convicted of high treason in Russia can receive life sentences.

The 2023 amendments, which currently remain valid, stipulate that “espionage, disclosure of information constituting a state secret to foreigners, going over to the enemy’s side, or providing financial, logistical, consultative or other assistance to a state whose activities are directed against Russia may be punished by life imprisonment,” according to a report by Russian state media RIA Novosti at the time.

Other Topics of Interest Zelensky Huddles With European Leaders as Trump Looms This evening’s gathering was expected to involve leaders from Germany, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and the European Union’s main institutions.

Previously, those convicted of high treason could receive up to 20 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to 500,000 rubles, around $6,112 at the time but now the equivalent of $4,866 after the most recent devaluation of Russia’s currency.

AP News reported that rights groups had raised concerns that the new bill could be used to target those in contact with Western organizations or companies, including journalists.

Advertisement

In a probable move to tighten information controls on the media, the Duma also adopted a bill on Tuesday to restrict banking services for those designated as “foreign agents” in Russia.

Under the newly signed bill, those considered “foreign agents” would be unable to manage money received from renting or selling an apartment or car, as well as income from bank deposits and dividends, as reported by BBC’s Russian service.

In Russia, “foreign agents” are individuals or organizations that receive funds from abroad and engage in activities deemed political, requiring them to register and label their materials as being from a foreign agent, which often leads to increased scrutiny and restrictions. There are currently about 500 people on the Kremlin’s registry of “foreign agents.”

“Those who betrayed our country will not enrich themselves at the expense of its citizens,” Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said following Tuesday’s vote.

A lawyer, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told the BBC’s Russian service the restrictions are likely to be “contrary to the [Russian] Constitution.”