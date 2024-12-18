Moscow says it is still seeking to negotiate a deal to keep its hands on the Khmeimim Air Base and Tartus naval base with the new powers in Syria. However, new satellite images produced by Maxar Technologies over last weekend seem to show large numbers of Russian vehicles and other materiel lined up at the bases, which are both located south of Latakia on Syria’s Mediterranean coast, as if preparing for embarkation.

Also seen on and around the Khmeimim apron is an Ilyushin Il-76 (NATO: Candid) multi-purpose, four-engine strategic airlifter, an Antonov An-124 (NATO: Condor) four-engine heavy transport aircraft, along with two Antonov An-26 (NATO: Curl) twin-turboprop transport aircraft and an Antonov An-72 (NATO: Coaler) jet-powered Soviet-era transport aircraft.

Similarly, the Maxar imagery of the Tartus also shows dozens of vehicles and other equipment lined up at the end of one of the piers, which could also indicate preparations to withdraw those forces.

The BBC cites sources who say that transport aircraft have been seen arriving and departing the country in recent days along with reports on social media of large columns of Russian military vehicles which was geolocated to show them moving north towards the Kremlin’s last two remaining bases.