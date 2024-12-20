US president-elect and current German chancellor agree not to allow Kyiv to fire long-range missiles into invader’s territory In a phone call on Thursday with US President-elect Donald Trump, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed that Russia’s war on Ukraine “has been going on for far too long and that it is essential to move as quickly as possible towards a just, equitable and enduring peace,” Scholz spokesperson Steffan Hebestreit said, according to European Pravda. In the conversation, centering on “challenges to security policy in Europe,” the German chancellor reportedly said that Berlin would continue to support Ukraine against Russian aggression “as long as necessary.” However, both leaders reaffirmed their respective vows not to allow Ukraine to fire its long-range missiles into Russia. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. Trump has called the recent policy reversal by the current US administration “a mistake,” and Scholz has maintained that as long as he is head of government, Berlin will not supply Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles and will not allow German soldiers to participate in the war. Advertisement The chancellor, who leads the ruling center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD), said this shortly before the Bundestag issued a no-confidence vote in Scholz’s leadership on Monday. The center-right opposition Christian Democratic Party (CDU) has argued for continued support for Ukraine, more robust sanctions on Moscow, and a minimum of two percent of GDP on military spending. President Volodymyr Zelensky learned from a recent meeting with CDU leader Friedrich Merz in Kyiv that Merz’s party has an inclination to “strengthen Ukraine’s long-range capability” – a nod to a possible 180-degree policy turn on supplying Taurus missiles. Other Topics of Interest Putin Dodges Question About When Kursk Will Be Cleared of Ukrainians In his yearly press conference, Putin balked at a question asking when fighting in Russia’s Kursk region would end, promising only that Ukrainian forces would eventually leave. In recent remarks, Merz said that he would only supply Ukraine with long-range missiles after consulting with the United States.

Today, in my phone call with US President-elect Trump, we agreed on the importance of getting on a path toward a fair and just peace for Ukraine as soon as possible. Ukraine can count on Germany. pic.twitter.com/iXlqgN6mzO — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) December 19, 2024

Kremlin imprisons two for allegedly planning terror attacks on Kyiv’s behalf A Russian military court jailed two people who face up to 21 years in prison on charges of planned terror attacks allegedly organized by Ukraine. Advertisement Viktoria Shinkarchuk, a former local government official in the Russian Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, and a plumber Alexander Kholodkov were both sentenced, Russian state news agency TASS reported. Shinkarchuk’s lawyer claimed she had received 107,000 rubles (currently about $1033) from her ex-husband in Ukraine, and passed the money on to a third person without knowing what it was for. AFP said that both were found guilty of having taken part in a terrorist group, illegal possession of explosives, smuggling explosives, and preparing an explosion or terrorist act. Shinkarchuk previously worked as an inspector in the Belgorod local administration, Russian media reported. Prosecutors said the pair had in September 2022 received money from Shinkarchuk’s former partner living in Ukraine. Investigators from the Russian security service, the FSB, contend it was intended to be used to orchestrate attacks within Russia, using explosives. Kholodkov, a childhood friend of Shinkarchuk’s husband, is said to have received about a half-million rubles (currently about $4,830). The third party whom they paid, was an undercover FSB agent who posed as a supporter of Kyiv. Advertisement Both defendants said they had been framed, AFP wrote, insisting they did not know what the money was for.

“The European Council calls on all countries to immediately stop any direct or indirect assistance to Russia in its aggressive war against Ukraine.”

EC prompts members to increase Ukraine aid, tells the world to stop propping up Russia’s war machine In Brussels, the European Commission called on its members to “step up” their aid levels to Ukraine and warned other countries throughout the world to refrain from supporting Russia’s invasion, on a day when Zelensky met with EC President Ursula von der Leyen.

Today, during the meeting with the President of the European Commission, @vonderleyen, we discussed the priorities of the newly formed European Commission and Ukraine’s accession to the EU. We also addressed the use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine’s needs.



I am… pic.twitter.com/NsRaH2eYWz — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 19, 2024