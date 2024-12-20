[UPDATES] As of 11 a.m., Russia said it targeted arms industry and security service targets in strikes on Kyiv on Friday as a “response” to this week’s Ukrainian strikes using Western missiles on a chemical plant in southern Russia.
“In response to the actions of the Kyiv regime, supported by its Western handlers, a combined strike with long-range precision weapons was launched today,” the defence ministry said in a statement.
Russian forces unleashed a massive missile attack on Kyiv, causing significant destruction across the city early morning on Friday, Dec.20.
The assault, which involved Iskander-M ballistic missiles, North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles and Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, left several districts reeling from falling debris, fires, and damage to infrastructure, including a heating main.
Residents of Kyiv were awakened by air raid sirens at 6:40 a.m., triggered by the takeoff of a MiG-31K fighter jet. Shortly after, explosions began to rock the city.
Kyiv Post correspondents reported hearing at least eight powerful blasts as the Ukrainian Air Force issued repeated warnings of high-speed missile targets.
Debris fell in the Holosiivskyi, Solomianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts, where emergency services rushed to contain fires and assess the damage.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that missile debris had ignited cars in the Holosiivskyi district, where the first casualty was reported by 8:30 a.m., followed by another victim who required hospitalization.
Fires also broke out in the Solomianskyi district, while debris damaged a roof in the Dniprovskyi district and hit an unfinished building.
Monitoring channels indicated that Russian forces fired at least five Iskander-M and KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Bryansk region, along with two X-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles launched from MiG-31K jets. Despite the swift response of air defense systems, the attacks caused widespread destruction and disruption in the capital.
Authorities continue to evaluate the extent of the damage and assist those affected, as Kyiv endures another wave of relentless missile strikes.
