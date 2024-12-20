[UPDATES] As of 11 a.m., Russia said it targeted arms industry and security service targets in strikes on Kyiv on Friday as a “response” to this week’s Ukrainian strikes using Western missiles on a chemical plant in southern Russia.

“In response to the actions of the Kyiv regime, supported by its Western handlers, a combined strike with long-range precision weapons was launched today,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces unleashed a massive missile attack on Kyiv, causing significant destruction across the city early morning on Friday, Dec.20.

The assault, which involved Iskander-M ballistic missiles, North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles and Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, left several districts reeling from falling debris, fires, and damage to infrastructure, including a heating main.

Residents of Kyiv were awakened by air raid sirens at 6:40 a.m., triggered by the takeoff of a MiG-31K fighter jet. Shortly after, explosions began to rock the city.