Ukraine’s Armed Forces (AFU) conducted their first ground attack on the front lines using unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) and FPV drones instead of infantry, successfully destroying Russian military positions, according to a new report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The attack targeted Russian positions near the village of Lyptsi, north of Kharkiv. This was confirmed by the spokesperson for the “Khartia” brigade of Ukraine’s National Guard, Sergeant Volodymyr Dehtiariov, who noted that the operation occurred in the area but did not specify the date.

Reports indicate that Ukrainian forces deployed dozens of robotic systems, including unmanned vehicles equipped with machine guns, and drones for laying and clearing mines on enemy positions. As a result of the operation, Russian positions were successfully destroyed.

“Ukrainian officials have repeatedly highlighted Ukraine’s efforts to utilize technological innovations and asymmetric strike capabilities to offset Ukraine’s manpower limitations in contrast with Russia’s willingness to accept unsustainable casualty rates for marginal territorial gains,” the report stated.

The report also noted that Ukraine’s General Staff has completed testing new drones equipped with fiber-optic cables, which provide greater resistance to Russian electronic warfare systems. Additionally, a Ukrainian company specializing in drone production announced it had developed the first prototype of an FPV drone made entirely from Ukrainian components.

Earlier this month, Kyiv Post published an exclusive report detailing this fiber-optic cable-equipped drone.