Greetings friends. It’s Dec. 25 and I’ve got John Lennon’s “So this is Christmas” song playing over and over in my head. Especially his idealistic refrain: “War is over.” I wish it were, but it’s not.

Christmas is supposed to be a joyous celebration that evokes peace, joy and optimism. But for embattled Ukraine and its supporters, this year it’s unfortunately another bleak one.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

In the last 24 hours, the barbaric Russian monster has dropped more missiles and drones over Ukraine, bringing even more death and destruction at this particular time.

While most of you were celebrating with your loved ones, Ukrainians were once again subjected to the latest merciless aerial bombardment, and their brave soldiers were attacked all along the front line.

Advertisement

By whom? From a country whose regime has no respect for human life and hates everything the democratic world stands for. By a cynical imperialist despotism that is prepared to kill and lie to get its way and is prepared to ally itself with other outcast tyrannical regimes.

The heavy missile attack today in Ukraine shows that Russia is livid and desperate.

After waging a cruel war against Ukraine for almost three years, it failed to crush the Ukrainians and assert its control over them and the immediate neighbourhood. Apart from the embarrassment, it has had to pay the price, not only in the form of international isolation and sanctions but also through the heavy losses in human resources, which in practice it regards as mere cannon fodder.

Other Topics of Interest Christmas at Ohmatdyt Hospital: Fewer Blood Donors, Recovery and a Tree The Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital restarted its operations, made calls to donate blood and put up a tiny Christmas tree – missile strikes and untransparent reconstruction are now in the past.

But there is an additional new element that has irked Russia even more. Remember that this is the first Christmas that Ukraine has celebrated jointly with the rest of most of the Christian world on Dec. 25. This occurred after Ukraine’s parliament and churches decided they would extricate the country from the vestiges of Russian imperialistic tutelage which used to dominate over the political and economic spheres, but until recently still extended to the cultural and religious ones.

Advertisement

So, finally, Ukraine is celebrating Christmas on Dec.25 in a move tantamount to spiritual decolonization but is still having to fight to secure this freedom.

Just imagine the fury in the Kremlin or its vicarious agent – the Moscow Patriarchate of the Russian Orthodox Church - for whom Christmas continues to be celebrated on January 6 and 7 according to the “old” calendar.

So, with all due respect, John, I would like to end on a lyrical note. Allow me to add three stanzas to update your classic song, in the hope that you would endorse them if you were still with us.

Yes, another year over, John,

And peace is not being given a chance.

Unless we unite against the monsters,

On our graves, the Putins will dance.

So, let’s come together right now,

And imagine there’s no haven

For despots and war criminals,

Bullies expecting us to be craven.

All you need is love, John, you once said.

But warned us against minds that hate.

We all want to change the world, you added,

So, this Christmas, let’s think about our fate.