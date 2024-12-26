On the evening after Russia launched a massive missile and drone strike on targets throughout Ukraine on Christmas Day that killed an energy worker, the nation’s power grid operator, Ukrenergo, announced a now-familiar series of blackouts.

“Due to the large-scale missile attack, measures to limit consumption have been applied,” a social media message from Ukrenergo read. “For schedules of shutdowns in your region - find out on the website and official pages of your regional energy company.”

President Volodymr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden called the attacks “inhumane” and “outrageous,” respectively.

“The purpose of this outrageous attack was to cut off the Ukrainian people’s access to heat and electricity during winter and to jeopardize the safety of its grid,” Biden said in a statement. “I have directed the Department of Defense to continue its surge of weapons deliveries to Ukraine, and the United States will continue to work tirelessly to strengthen Ukraine’s position in its defense against Russian forces.”

Early on Christmas morning, Ukraine awoke to air raid alarms alerting residents to Moscow-launched Kalibr missiles incoming from the Black Sea. One energy worker was killed.

“Putin deliberately chose Christmas to attack. What could be more inhumane? More than 70 missiles, including ballistic missiles, and more than a hundred attack drones. The target is our energy system,” Zelensky said. “Russian evil will not break Ukraine and will not ruin Christmas.”

In all, Ukraine said its Air Force downed 58 out of 79 Russian-launched missiles. It did not, however, down two North Korean-made KN-23 ballistic missiles launched by Russia, AFP reported.