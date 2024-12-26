On the evening after Russia launched a massive missile and drone strike on targets throughout Ukraine on Christmas Day that killed an energy worker, the nation’s power grid operator, Ukrenergo, announced a now-familiar series of blackouts.
“Due to the large-scale missile attack, measures to limit consumption have been applied,” a social media message from Ukrenergo read. “For schedules of shutdowns in your region - find out on the website and official pages of your regional energy company.”
President Volodymr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden called the attacks “inhumane” and “outrageous,” respectively.
“The purpose of this outrageous attack was to cut off the Ukrainian people’s access to heat and electricity during winter and to jeopardize the safety of its grid,” Biden said in a statement. “I have directed the Department of Defense to continue its surge of weapons deliveries to Ukraine, and the United States will continue to work tirelessly to strengthen Ukraine’s position in its defense against Russian forces.”
Early on Christmas morning, Ukraine awoke to air raid alarms alerting residents to Moscow-launched Kalibr missiles incoming from the Black Sea. One energy worker was killed.
“Putin deliberately chose Christmas to attack. What could be more inhumane? More than 70 missiles, including ballistic missiles, and more than a hundred attack drones. The target is our energy system,” Zelensky said. “Russian evil will not break Ukraine and will not ruin Christmas.”
In all, Ukraine said its Air Force downed 58 out of 79 Russian-launched missiles. It did not, however, down two North Korean-made KN-23 ballistic missiles launched by Russia, AFP reported.
The leader of DTEK, the nation’s largest private energy provider, said the attack severely damaged equipment at thermal power plants.
“Denying light and warmth to millions of peace-loving people as they celebrate Christmas is a depraved and evil act that must be answered,” CEO Maxim Timchenko said. “Christmas morning has once again shown that nothing is sacred for the aggressor country.”
AFP reported that an employee of a Ukrainian thermal power plant was killed in the central Dnipropetrovsk region, over which 42 missiles were shot down, governor Sergiy Lysak said.
Heating was cut in several parts of the city of Dnipro, said its mayor Borys Filatov, who added authorities were evacuating and transferring patients from a hospital.
The nationwide air assault also targeted Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the strikes, saying, “I pay tribute to the resilience of the Ukrainian people, and the leadership of President Zelensky, in the face of further drone and missile attacks from Putin’s bloody and brutal war machine with no respite even at Christmas.”
December 25 also marked the beginning of Hannukah this year, and Zelensky, who is Jewish, also posted a social media video of his meeting with Ukrainian rabbis, noting, “I wish Jewish families peace, joy, and a prosperous future. May the Hanukkah shine in every home, granting strength, filling hearts with new hopes, and deepening faith in the power of truth and justice.”
Today, we mark both Christmas and the beginning of Hanukkah. It is very good that in Ukraine we can celebrate such holidays with respect for each other, communicate, live together and wish different people the same victory—the victory of light over darkness.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 25, 2024
And today, together… pic.twitter.com/GxSQNm7jTr
Pope calls for peace at Christmas time during his annual address
In his annual “Urbi et Orbi” holiday address to “the city and world” on Wednesday, Pope Francis called on Wednesday for “arms to be silenced” around the world, appealing for peace in the Middle East, Ukraine and Sudan.
Highlighting the airstrikes in Ukraine, the pontiff said, “Putin deliberately chose Christmas to attack,” he said. “What could be more inhumane? More than 70 missiles, including ballistic missiles, and more than 100 attack drones.”
In his own holiday address, the 88-year-old Pope, in a fairly frail voice, appealed to the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics to call for talks for a just peace in Ukraine and in conflicts around the world.
“May there be a ceasefire, may the hostages [in Gaza] be released, and aid be given to the people worn out by hunger and by war.”
Simultaneously, the 82-year-old Catholic US President posted to social media on Christmas: “My hope for our nation, today and always, is that we continue to seek the light of liberty and love, kindness and compassion, dignity and decency,” Biden wrote. “Hatred and violence must not have the final word.”
