Finnish police have discovered a long drag mark at the bottom of the Gulf of Finland, believed to be caused by a vessel hauling an anchor along the seabed, the Yle media outlet reported on Sunday, Dec. 29, citing a police statement.

“The trail extends for tens of kilometers, but it has not yet been determined exactly where the anchor was lowered,” the statement said.

Inspector Sami Paila of the Central Criminal Police suggested the mark was made by the anchor of the Eagle S oil tanker, which is part of Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet.”

According to Paila, underwater research revealed the trail, which stretches almost 100 kilometers to the east before ending where the anchor chain was lifted. The investigation was temporarily paused due to bad weather conditions.

Authorities suspect the Eagle S, flying under a Cook Islands registration, damaged the Estlink 2 electric cable and four communication cables in the Gulf of Finland on Dec. 25. The tanker is currently detained near Porvoo, with its crew - comprising citizens of Georgia and India - currently being interrogated.

Eagle S is linked to Russia’s shadow fleet, reportedly used to export oil while bypassing Western sanctions. The vessel has previously been reported by Lloyd’s List to have carried surveillance equipment capable of monitoring NATO naval and air forces.