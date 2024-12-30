Ukraine has shifted its policy prioritizing strong security guarantees over immediate NATO membership as diplomatic resistance persists.

Andriy Melnyk, Ukraine’s new envoy to the United Nations, said in an interview with Berliner Morgenpost on December 27 that diplomatic efforts are currently being centered on securing guarantees, a move that contrasts against earlier statements that only firm commitments to full NATO integration would be the only path to peace.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

This adjustment comes after Ukraine’s foreign ministry said on December 3 that it would not accept any “alternatives, surrogates or substitutes” for NATO membership, citing “the bitter experience of the Budapest Memorandum.”

Advertisement

Melnyk pointed to the necessity of securing guarantees that went beyond political assurances.

He said: “Our partners should carefully write down what military means they will use to defend Ukraine if Russia attacks again.”

He added that these guarantees could be formalized through bilateral or multilateral agreements involving NATO and European Union member states and potentially incorporated into a broader peace treaty with Russia.

Several NATO members, including Germany, Hungary, and Slovakia, remain resistant to Ukraine’s entry into the alliance. The U.S. has also expressed reluctance, with officials indicating that immediate accession is not a priority.

Other Topics of Interest Interview with KADORR Group CEO, Ruslan Kivan The new CEO of the prominent Kadorr Business Group and owner of Kyiv Post unveils his plans and vision for the future.

The original version of this piece can be seen here.