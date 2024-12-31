Ukrainian special operators on Tuesday scored the first-ever-in-history kill of a manned aircraft by a long-range robot boat off Crimea’s western coast in the early morning hours.

Nighttime video from an onboard camera showed a Ukrainian Magura V5 naval drone moving through choppy seas at high speed and under fire from at least two circling Russian Mi-8 helicopters.

Ukrainian kamikaze drone Magura 5V. Photo from RBC-Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR) published the combat images and said the engagement took place near Cape Tarkhankut, the extreme western tip of Russian-occupied Crimea. At least one other boat is also visible, dodging Russian machine gun fire between splashes.

The HUR statement said the drones launched multiple R-73 SeeDragon missiles – a Soviet-era air-to-air missile modified by Ukraine for maritime use – and downed one Mi-8 helicopter before damaging a second, forcing it to flee.

The video shows two missile launches with one clear hit, and probable fire by a drone-mounted machine gun at the Russian choppers with unclear results.

HUR later published a purported recording of one of the Russian pilots reporting being hit by one of the seaborne anti-aircraft missiles.

“There was an explosion and I was hit. The shot was from the sea. After that there was another flash. I already was too busy to see where that went. But the first one went straight at me and exploded somewhere nearby, and I could feel that some of the systems in the helicopter had failed,” the pilot reportedly said.

The damaged helicopter reportedly made it back to base. Russian milbloggers widely confirmed the engagement and shoot-down. Dva Mayora, a pro-Moscow military information Telegram channel with 1.2 million followers, criticized Russian air and naval leadership for failing to take defensive measures against a known threat.

“It is sad, but the tactics of using R-73 with MBEK [robot motor boats] have been known for several months. As can be seen in the footage previously taken from [the HUR video], machine guns from enemy surface platforms are also being used. The response speed [by Russian authorities] to new technological challenges is extremely low…

“We consider it extremely important to draw attention to the fact that [the Ukrainian military] has now received combat-tested means of protection against air threats of its ‘mosquito fleet,’” the posting says.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has yet to comment on the reports.