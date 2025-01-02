Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

The announcement came in a Telegram post on Wednesday, Jan. 1, in which Syrsky is seen awarding Ukrainian soldiers involved in an operation that, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky , caused Russia to divert at least 40,000 troops from other fronts.

Russian losses in Russia’s Kursk region – where Ukraine invaded in a surprise counter-incursion in August – have now hit 38,000, Ukraine’s Commander in Chief, Oleksandr Syrsky stated.

According to Sysrsky, along with the 38,000 in personnel losses for Russia, the Ukrainian military destroyed 1,000 pieces of military equipment and through the Kursk operation were able to secure the release of 189 Ukrainian prisoners of war in the latest prisoner swap on Dec. 30.

In total, more than 700 enemy prisoners were added to Ukraine’s exchange fund, Syrsky said.

“We will continue to destroy the invaders. It doesn’t matter whether they have Russian or North Korean passports. The battle continues,” the post reads, concluding with: “The struggle continues. Glory to Ukraine!”

North Korean troops – newcomers to the Russo-Ukrainian War, suffered over 1,000 losses in Russia’s Kursk region in a week, John Kirby, the US National Security Council Spokesperson said.

“It’s clear that Russian and North Korean military leaders are treating these troops as expendable and ordering them on hopeless assaults against Ukrainian defenses,” Kirby said.