A young woman injured by debris from a downed Russian drone in the Kyiv region on Friday, Jan. 3 has died in the hospital, authorities confirmed Saturday.

Mykola Kalashnyk, the acting head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, shared the news on Facebook, reporting that the woman, born in 2002, sustained a severe stomach wound. Despite medical efforts to save her, she succumbed to her injuries after nearly a day of treatment.

“The wound was very serious. Medics fought for her life until the very end,” Kalashnyk wrote. “My condolences to the victim’s family and friends.”

In addition, Kalashnyk reported that another victim, a man born in 1953, remains in intensive care with a back injury, while a third person, who suffered a knee injury, is under medical supervision but is not in life-threatening condition.

The attack, which targeted the Kyiv region, also resulted in the death of a truck driver and left four others injured.