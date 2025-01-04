Ukrainian hackers from the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) launched a cyberattack on the Russian company LLC “RegionTransService” on Saturday, Jan. 4, completely disrupting the company’s operations and leaving all of its servers disabled in a strike coinciding with the birthday of HUR head Kyrylo Budanov, sources in HUR told Kyiv Post in a written statement.

“RegionTransService,” a leading provider of freight wagon maintenance services, was specifically targeted due to its critical role in supporting Russia’s military operations in Ukraine.

Head of Ukraine's Military Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov attends the "Ukraine Year 2024" forum in Kyiv on February 25, 2024. Enigmatic and unflappable, spy chief Kyrylo Budanov has built up a legendary reputation in Ukraine with a series of daring operations against Russia. Referred to as the man "without a smile" by Ukrainian news outlet NV, the 38-year-old is credited with attacks in occupied areas and deep inside Russia. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)

The attack led to the destruction of 78 servers, the disabling of 211 workstations, and the erasure of all backups, according to sources within HUR.

This company, a key component in the logistics chain for Russian Railways (RZD), handles a wide range of services related to the lifecycle of freight wagons.

Its operations include receiving new wagons, registering them with rail authorities, performing regular maintenance, and even managing their disposal. As a vital player in the transportation of military goods, HUR stated.

The cyberattack marks yet another escalation in the ongoing digital warfare between Ukraine and Russia, with Ukrainian intelligence agencies targeting infrastructure crucial to the Russian war effort.

