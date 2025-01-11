Ukrainian paratroopers, that ran out of ammunition during combat in Russia’s Kursk region, resorted to using their armored personnel carrier (APC) to chase down and crush Russian soldiers, according to a report from Ukraine’s airborne assault forces shared on Telegram.

“If a paratrooper runs out of ammunition, he crushes the enemy with his armor,” read the caption accompanying a video of the incident.

Kyiv Post has not been able to independently verify the time or location of the footage.

Trigger warning: sensitive content!

The video features the crew of a Stryker APC from the 80th Separate Galician Airborne Assault Brigade maneuvering across a field, pursuing and running over Russian soldiers using their “armor and wheels” as a weapon.

The report said that after exhausting their ammunition following intense combat, the paratroopers were forced to improvise as Russian forces remained dangerously close and seemed intent on continuing the fight.

While the APC driver actively “hunted” for targets, the gunner-operator climbed out of the vehicle’s hatch and opened fire on the fleeing Russian troops with an assault rifle.

Though the report did not detail the overall outcome of the engagement, the video seems to capture the moments that the APC crushed at least two Russian soldiers during the maneuver.

On Jan. 5, Ukraine launched a renewed offensive in the Kursk region, achieving tactical gains across multiple areas, as reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Geolocated footage from Jan. 5 and 6 confirms Ukrainian advances in key locations, including southern Berdyn, central Russky Porechny, and central Novosotnytsky - all located northeast of Sudzha.

According to open-source intelligence (OSINT) analyst Def Mon, Ukrainian forces advanced around 2.7 kilometers (1.7 miles) into Russian territory on the offensive’s first day. However, it remains unclear as to whether these positions have been fully secured.

Ukrainian forces targeted a Russian military command post belonging to the 810th Separate Marine Brigade in the Kursk region, a Kyiv spokesperson announced on Dec. 7, marking an escalation of its operations on Russian soil.

The strike, described as “high precision,” hit a facility near the village of Belaya. Officials did not confirm whether Western-supplied weapons were used in the attack.

Initially, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) General Staff referred to the strike as part of “new offensive operations” in the Kursk region. However, this phrasing was later removed from its statement, which now describes the action as part of ongoing “combat operations.”

The revised statement read, “This strike is an integral part of the combat operations of units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, which conduct combat operations in the Kursk region.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged the ongoing fighting during his Monday night address, stating that Ukraine is “maintaining a buffer zone on Russian territory” and “destroying Russian military potential.”

While pro-Kremlin military bloggers have reported a new Ukrainian offensive in the region, Kyiv has not confirmed these claims, noting only in routine briefings that combat operations in Kursk remain active.

Kursk has been a focal point of hostilities since August 2024, when Ukraine launched a surprise offensive into the border region. Although Russia has repelled some attacks, including those supported by North Korean troops, Ukraine continues to hold parts of the area, sustaining the fight on Russian territory.