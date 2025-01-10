Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky posted a summary of his monthly meeting with commanders of unmanned systems and electronic warfare units via video conference on Telegram on Jan. 5.

He said that during December, the Ukrainian Defense Forces had hit over 54,000 Russian targets, with almost half of the strikes being achieved using kamikaze drones. He made particular mention of the successes achieved by Maj. Robert Brovdy’s unmanned aerial systems (UAS) regiment and by the drone units attached to the 46th Airmobile, 57th Motorized Infantry, 28th Mechanized, 35th Marine, and 3rd Assault Brigades.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

During the meeting, he received reports from Col.Vadim Sukharevsky commander of Ukraine’s unmanned systems forces as well as updates from the various components of the defense forces responsible for the development and operational use of aviation, ground-based and sea-borne unmanned systems.

Advertisement

Syrsky said the range and use of drones in warfare continues to increase rapidly. In particular, he said that there had been a ramping up in Russia’s use of strike drones employing fiber-optic control systems, which present particular technical problems to deal and pose a significant threat to Ukrainian mechanized operations. He said, however, that the Ukrainian armed forces were having increased success by combating them with its own fiber-optic controlled first-person view (FPV) drones.

‘We Have to Get That War Over With’ - Trump Says Arranging a Meeting With Putin
Other Topics of Interest

‘We Have to Get That War Over With’ - Trump Says Arranging a Meeting With Putin

He made the statement just a week and a half before taking office, following promises during his campaign to bring peace to Ukraine, which has been under Russian invasion since February 2022.

He said that the briefing included updates on the further operational developments in Ukraine’s own unmanned systems, electronic warfare, and tactical countermeasures against Russia’s ongoing equipment evolution.

Syrsky said that special attention was being given to enhancing the operational drone capability of the 155th Mechanized Brigade and added that they were also working on finalizing plans to establish a dedicated unmanned systems brigade which, combined with the stepping up of domestic drone production, would further enhance the AFU’s drone capabilities.

Advertisement

In addition to President Volodymyr Zelensky’s stated target to produce 30,000 long-range drones and 3,000 missiles in the coming year, the government is pushing forward with increasing the production of reconnaissance drones, kamikaze drones, and maritime drones. He added that Ukraine was seeking foreign investments to further support its drone production capabilities under initiatives such as the Danish drone coalition.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

Read Next
Russian Military Convoy Spotted in Crimea, Loaded With Air Defense Ammo Crimea
Russian Military Convoy Spotted in Crimea, Loaded With Air Defense Ammo
By Kyiv Post
15m ago
Drone Strikes Shake Russia Overnight, Reportedly Spill Acetone in Leningrad Region Russia
Drone Strikes Shake Russia Overnight, Reportedly Spill Acetone in Leningrad Region
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
‘We Have to Get That War Over With’ - Trump Says Arranging a Meeting With Putin War in Ukraine
‘We Have to Get That War Over With’ - Trump Says Arranging a Meeting With Putin
By AFP
4h ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 9, 2025 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 9, 2025
By ISW
4h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Russia Breaches Frontline River in East Ukraine, Official Says
Next » Polish Opposition Presidential Candidate Sees Ukraine Neither in NATO Nor in the EU