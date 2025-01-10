Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky posted a summary of his monthly meeting with commanders of unmanned systems and electronic warfare units via video conference on Telegram on Jan. 5.

He said that during December, the Ukrainian Defense Forces had hit over 54,000 Russian targets, with almost half of the strikes being achieved using kamikaze drones. He made particular mention of the successes achieved by Maj. Robert Brovdy’s unmanned aerial systems (UAS) regiment and by the drone units attached to the 46th Airmobile, 57th Motorized Infantry, 28th Mechanized, 35th Marine, and 3rd Assault Brigades.

During the meeting, he received reports from Col.Vadim Sukharevsky commander of Ukraine’s unmanned systems forces as well as updates from the various components of the defense forces responsible for the development and operational use of aviation, ground-based and sea-borne unmanned systems.

Syrsky said the range and use of drones in warfare continues to increase rapidly. In particular, he said that there had been a ramping up in Russia’s use of strike drones employing fiber-optic control systems, which present particular technical problems to deal and pose a significant threat to Ukrainian mechanized operations. He said, however, that the Ukrainian armed forces were having increased success by combating them with its own fiber-optic controlled first-person view (FPV) drones.

He said that the briefing included updates on the further operational developments in Ukraine’s own unmanned systems, electronic warfare, and tactical countermeasures against Russia’s ongoing equipment evolution.

Syrsky said that special attention was being given to enhancing the operational drone capability of the 155th Mechanized Brigade and added that they were also working on finalizing plans to establish a dedicated unmanned systems brigade which, combined with the stepping up of domestic drone production, would further enhance the AFU’s drone capabilities.

In addition to President Volodymyr Zelensky’s stated target to produce 30,000 long-range drones and 3,000 missiles in the coming year, the government is pushing forward with increasing the production of reconnaissance drones, kamikaze drones, and maritime drones. He added that Ukraine was seeking foreign investments to further support its drone production capabilities under initiatives such as the Danish drone coalition.