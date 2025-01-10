Polish presidential candidate Karol Nawrocki, who is supported by the opposition Law and Justice party, said: “Today, I do not see Ukraine in any structure – neither in the European Union nor in NATO – until such important civilizational issues for Poles are resolved.”

Nawrocki made the comment in response to the host’s remark that “Donald Trump does not see Ukraine in NATO.” The candidate expressed his “unequivocal opinion on this issue” on the Polsat News TV channel.

“A country that cannot answer for a very brutal crime against 120,000 of its neighbors cannot be part of international alliances,” Nawrocki said, referring to the Volhynia massacres of 1943, which were perpetrated by the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) against Polish civilians in an effort ethnically cleanse the territory of a potential Ukrainian state.

Karol Nawrocki wants to thank Ukrainians for their help

Nawrocki, who is also the current head of the INP (Institute of National Remembrance of Poland), emphasized that Poles have supported and continue to support Ukrainians.

He also commented on the agreement on exhumation reached between Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski and his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha.

According to Sikorski, it was “an unnecessary stunt by the head of Polish diplomacy” and that the whole issue was “introduced into the internal campaign” when Sikorski was fighting with Rafał Trzaskowski for the presidential nomination.

“We at the Institute of National Remembrance have already experienced a dozen potential breakthroughs in this matter, so for me the enthusiasm of the head of Polish diplomacy was premature.

“I want to make it clear that the INP... is in a position to support the government’s efforts in the issue of exhumation in Volyn. Polish interests are much more important to us here. I would like to see a breakthrough, but there is no breakthrough yet,” he said.

Karol Nawrocki said that as President of the Republic of Poland, he “will make it clear to the Ukrainian side that in response to our financial efforts, the efforts of citizens, military efforts that helped Ukraine, we would like to receive a partnership from the Ukrainian side and the opportunity to bury our women and children.”

“For me, the interests of Poles are more important than a pat on the back,” he said.