Russian forces have established a bridgehead on the Ukrainian-held side of a frontline river in the east of the country, a local official said Thursday, pointing to Kyiv’s mounting battlefield struggles.

The Oskil River is the de-facto front line in parts of the eastern Kharkiv region, with Ukrainian troops entrenched mainly on the western bank and Russian forces moving to capture the eastern side.

An elderly man boards the last running train between Osynovo and Shevchenkove, at a train station in the Osynovo village, by the Oskil River, Kharkiv region on December 9, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Oskil river, which winds into Ukraine's Kharkiv region from Russia, is swept by icy winds and surrounded by expansive snow-blanketed fields dotted with Ukrainian bunkers and zig-zagging trenches. Russian forces crossed it quickly and easily when they invaded in 2022 but were beaten back months later in a rout that embarrassed the Kremlin, but its forces are now sweeping back. (Photo by Roman PILIPEY / AFP)

Kremlin forces have been launching audacious attempts to cross, and local Ukrainian official Andrii Besedin told state television Thursday they had managed to cross and establish positions.

“The enemy is trying to gain a foothold in the town of Dvorichna, which is already on the right bank of the Oskil, and expand the entire bridgehead,” he said.

Besedin, the mayor of the local hub, Kupiansk, said the situation was “extremely difficult” and warned that Russian troops could use the bridgehead to flank Ukrainian positions.

He said Russian forces were now just two kilometers (about one mile) outside of Kupiansk, which was one of the main prizes of a Ukrainian counteroffensive in late 2022.

“The enemy is constantly trying to carry out assault operations,” he said.

The advances conceded by the local official come at a precarious time for Ukrainian forces across the sprawling front, where Russian forces have been advancing at their fastest pace in around two years.