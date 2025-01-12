The Ukrainian National Police dismantled nearly 50 smuggling rings trafficking draft-age men across the border during a major 24-hour operation.

Launched on Saturday, the operation included over 600 searches, resulting in 60 criminal charges against individuals involved in organizing and participating in illegal smuggling schemes.

“Within 24 hours, law enforcement dismantled nearly 50 schemes for illegal border crossings by men of conscription age across 22 regions of the country,” the Ukrainian national police said in a statement.

Raids took place in the homes of hospital directors, members of medical commissions, and staff from military recruitment offices, who facilitated conscription-aged men in evading military service through various methods, which included fake medical certificates that declared them unfit for service or fraudulent documents allowing them to travel abroad.

“Among the most popular methods were crossing the border outside checkpoints—through the forest, by boat, or in a suit through a river, in the trunk of a truck, or in women’s clothing,” the national police said.

Potential clients were sought through private channels on social media, with fees ranging from $5,000 to $22,000.

Those convicted face up to nine years in prison, asset confiscation, and disqualification from holding public office, under Part 3, Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Earlier this year, Ukraine adopted new legislation and implemented other measures, including reducing the conscription age from 27 to 25, in order to accelerate the mobilization process for the army.

Under the new law, Kyiv has instructed Ukrainians living abroad to follow conscription information online and encouraged them to return to the country and join the fight.

