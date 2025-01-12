In an interview with TVP World, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, leader of the Belarusian opposition in exile, called for unwavering international support to counter Alexander Lukashenko’s authoritarian regime.

With Belarus facing another rigged election, Tsikhanouskaya urged the global community to remain steadfast in their policy of “delegitimization” and to strengthen sanctions against the regime.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“Lukashenko lost legitimacy in 2020. People will not recognize him as their leader,” she said, adding that the international community must “cooperate with democratic forces of Belarus.”

She drew parallels with the downfall of other dictatorships, asserting, “Dictatorships look strong until they suddenly collapse.”

Advertisement

Tsikhanouskaya expressed confidence in Belarusians’ resilience and readiness to rebuild, even as challenges of economic recovery and reconciliation loom.

In discussing Belarus’s geopolitical significance, she said “Without an independent Belarus, there will be constant threats to Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania.”

See the original reports here.