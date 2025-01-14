US President-elect Donald Trump plans to meet with President Vladimir Putin soon to discuss Russia’s war against Ukraine. Talking from his Mar-a-Lago estate, Trump said he knew that Putin wanted a meeting and that a conversation was being prepared for the near future, stressing: “We have to end this war.” Commentators are divided.

The era of “red lines” is over

La Stampa (Italy) fears the US will take clear steps towards Russia:

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“Several of Donald Trump’s advisors and the president-elect himself have repeatedly dropped hints about their intentions regarding Ukraine which clearly overstep the red lines drawn by Kyiv, Washington and Brussels over the past three years. ... Namely, recognition of the ‘territorial realities’ of the Ukrainian regions occupied by the Russians, the end or restriction of aid and the rejection of Ukraine’s accession to Nato – all of which are on Moscow’s wish list. Trump’s willingness to meet with Putin already corresponds to the Kremlin’s desire to discuss Ukraine’s fate with the US president rather than with those directly affected.”

Advertisement

No to an alliance with Putin, yes to a deal

Magyar Nemzet (Hungary), which is closely affiliated with Orbán’s Fidesz party, hopes for an end to the war:

“Donald Trump has promised to end the war, and it is not impossible that he will succeed. Of course, Trump and Putin will not be allies, their two empires are too big for that and they have too many conflicts of interest. But ending the war is in both their interests. The new reality could involve a change in Ukraine’s borders and, given that Europe is unlikely to reverse its energy transition, the US could supply expensive liquefied natural gas to Europe in the place of cheap Russian energy, which would obviously be a success for the US.”

Other Topics of Interest ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 13, 2025 Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.

He wants this conflict off his agenda

Moscow-based blogger Kirill Shulika writes on Facebook:

“So far the White House has said it supports Ukraine against Russia. Trump’s rhetoric is completely different and puts US interests first. ... Trump doesn’t want to end the Ukraine conflict, he just wants to take it off the American agenda. These are two very different things. His goal is a ceasefire that will allow him to pass the Ukraine conflict on to Europe. Let it supply weapons, send in blue helmets and do whatever else it can come up with – including taking on Russia if it wants to.”

Advertisement

Keep market for Russian oil as small as possible

The newly imposed US sanctions against Russia will remain in place, Telegraf (Ukraine) is convinced:

“In Russian internet forums the following expectations are now being voiced: in a matter of days Trump will come to power and lift at least some of the anti-Russian sanctions. Definitely those that Biden has imposed in the last few weeks of his term. It’s unlikely, however, that Trump will lift this particular package. After all, he himself has pledged maximum support for both the Americans and the US oil industry. This means ensuring that there is as little room as possible for the Russians on the world market. This sanctions package is seriously squeezing Russia out of the market, which is entirely in the interest of Trump and the US oil industry.”