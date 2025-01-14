In an intercepted telephone conversation newly released by Ukrainian intelligence (HUR), a Russian woman talks about the suicide of a serviceman in the Russian army after being ordered to fight against Ukraine.

“I was at a funeral yesterday. Lenka Fomenko’s Dima hung himself,” the woman says.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

In this handout videograb of footage taken and released by the Russian Ministry of Defence on September 25, 2023, Russian troops shell Ukrainian positions around the area of Kupiansk in eastern Ukraine. (Photo by Russian Defence Ministry / AFP)

Advertisement

The woman said that the deceased had been working as a postal worker assigned to Kamchatka but had come on leave to Grayvoron – a town in Russia’s Belgorod region.

“He was told, ‘Take your leave, after the leave go to the SVO [“Special Military Operation” being Russia’s term for its war in Ukraine]. He came on leave, stayed for three days, and hung himself,” the woman says.

Discord over commanders’ unrealistic goals and extremely hazardous combat tasks appears to be growing among Russian soldiers.

In a number of conversations recently intercepted by HUR, soldiers discuss ways to give up serving and avoid further deployment to the front line while civilians panic about being conscripted.

FSB Officer Shot Dead in Moscow Ministry of Defense Building
Other Topics of Interest

FSB Officer Shot Dead in Moscow Ministry of Defense Building

Feshchenko, who was also a Russian kettlebell-lifting champion, reportedly died from a gunshot wound to the head after a heated argument with another man.

For example, a Russian soldier was overheard on a phone call revealing that a portion of Moscow’s battalion had defied orders and was currently “idle in the forest, not engaged in combat.”

In another instance, Russian soldiers were complaining about not being given leave in almost two years and saying that “soon we’ll gather a crowd and head towards Russia.”

Back in December of 2023, Alexander Shpilevoy, mobilized from Voronezh, recorded a video calling for the rotation of military personnel and an end to hostilities in Ukraine.

Advertisement

Three weeks later, that he was confined in a penal guards’ facility or “punishment pit” in the Luhansk region.

Earlier this year, Kyiv Post interviewed Maria* who works as one of Ukrainian intelligence’s professional eavesdroppers and spoke about the shocking things she hears.

Russia regularly dismisses the content of intercepted calls published by Ukraine, saying they are faked, a claim Kyiv Post put to Maria. She said: “Yes, they all are real even though they might seem insane. Sometimes I can’t believe the words I’m hearing myself, but we have what we have.”

Kyiv Post regularly reposts some of the most revealing and shocking intercepted conversations. Check out more intercepted conversations:

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kateryna Zakharchenko
Kateryna Zakharchenko

The youngest journalist at Kyiv Post, Kateryna, investigates today's most important topics, from geopolitical challenges and defense strategies to stories that change the course of events. She explores the secrets of Ukraine's intelligence services and shows the hidden side of global events. Her passion is uncovering secrets that change history. Born and lives in Kyiv. 

Read Next
Russian Ships Blocked from Entering Naval Base in Syria, Stranding Troops, Weapons Russia
Russian Ships Blocked from Entering Naval Base in Syria, Stranding Troops, Weapons
By Stefan Korshak
5h ago
Czechs Complete Pipeline to Replace Russian Oil Supply Energy
Czechs Complete Pipeline to Replace Russian Oil Supply
By AFP
5h ago
FSB Officer Shot Dead in Moscow Ministry of Defense Building Russia
FSB Officer Shot Dead in Moscow Ministry of Defense Building
By Kyiv Post
7h ago
Russia Struggles to Secure Key Crimean Railway Station to Deploy Military Equipment Crimea
Russia Struggles to Secure Key Crimean Railway Station to Deploy Military Equipment
By Kyiv Post
7h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Wagner Soldiers ‘Are Just Children’ Compared to North Korean Troops – Ukrainian Commander
Next » Eurotopics: Ukraine War - What is Trump Up To?