The Russian Defense Ministry announced early Thursday, Jan. 16, that its forces targeted energy and gas infrastructure in Ukraine during a missile attack on Wednesday, including a gas storage facility in Stryi, Lviv region.

Moscow said the attack was in response to Ukraine’s alleged attempt to disrupt the TurkStream pipeline, which carries Russian gas to Europe through Turkey.

Russia said Ukraine attempted to attack a compressor station in Russia’s Krasnodar region on Jan. 13., which is part of the TurkStream system. While Russia claims to have shot down the drones, it said falling debris caused minor damage.

The missile strikes on Lviv’s gas storage were part of a larger attack targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. More than 40 missiles were fired at different sites across the country. Local officials reported damage at two facilities in the Drohobych and Stryi districts, no one was injured.

The barrage came a day after Kyiv said it had carried out its largest aerial attack of the war on Russian military equipment factories and energy hubs hundreds of kilometers from the front line.

A source in Ukraine’s energy sector told Kyiv Post that Russia was allegedly aiming for two gas fields. One of which is the Oparske underground gas storage, the second largest in Prykarpattia, located in the Drohobych district of the Lviv region.

“The storage is quite large – almost 2 billion cubic meters,” the source said.

Warsaw Insider - Zelensky in Warsaw: The Takeaways
Other Topics of Interest

Warsaw Insider - Zelensky in Warsaw: The Takeaways

President Zelensky has met in Warsaw with Poland's leaders. They discussed key topics, from Poland's presidency of the EU Council, and security, to historical scars.

Another gas facility is gas storage in Striy. Both form oil and gas fields of the Drohobych-Boryslav industrial district. 

Ukraine’s state-owned company Naftogaz wrote in a Facebook post that the gas facilities are operating as usual. A second source among Ukrainian gas experts confirmed it.

“They aimed underground gas fields. Three missiles were trying to reach the target but nothing critical,” he told Kyiv Post. 

Experts worry that these attacks could lead to more energy instability in Europe. The war has already strained energy supplies, and further disruptions could make the situation worse.

