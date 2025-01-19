The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has arrested a lawyer in Kyiv for recruiting agents for Russia’s military intelligence (GRU), according to the SBU’s Sunday press release.

The lawyer also defended at least one of the agents he recruited accused of helping Russia adjust fire on Ukrainian positions in court, the SBU said.

The press release said the unnamed suspect was recruited in 2015 in Russia by GRU officer Vitaly Naumov during an in-person meeting, after which the suspect received anonymous money transfers from Naumov for each completed task. The amount was not specified.

Apart from recruiting and defending the spies in court, the SBU said the suspect was also passing on information about SBU employees.

“After the start of the full-scale invasion, he not only searched for new agents and defended them in court, but also provided the Russian special services with information about SBU employees who were listed in criminal proceedings and exposed traitors, and also copied and transferred procedural documents to representatives of the Russian Federation,” the press release states.

The SBU arrested the suspect in his Kyiv residence and seized a mobile phone used for communicating with the GRU officer and his agents as evidence.

The man is charged with high treason under martial law in Ukraine and can face life in prison with confiscation of properties if convicted.

