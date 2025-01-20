For many Israelis yearning for a future free from war and for the release of hostages still held in Gaza, US President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House on Monday is a source of hope.

On the eve of his inauguration, three women hostages were released after 15 months in captivity by Hamas militants, after mediators Qatar, the United States and Egypt clinched a Gaza ceasefire agreement.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Trump, whose envoy took part in negotiations even ahead of his return to the presidency, claimed credit for the deal following months of fruitless negotiations.

But many Israelis have been looking forward to his return for a while, even ahead of the ceasefire.

In Tel Aviv’s Sarona commercial district, a massive banner bearing the president-elect’s image was erected weeks ago.

Advertisement

It shows Trump, his fist raised in defiance. The caption, a reference to the hostages, reads: “ALL OF THEM UNTIL THE 20.1 -- OR THE FIRE OF HELL WILL OPEN.”

In early December, Trump warned of “hell” if, by his inauguration, Hamas did not release the dozens of Israeli hostages held since its October 7, 2023 attack that triggered the Gaza war.

With the first three releases on Sunday, 91 hostages remain in Gaza.

- ‘Rules about to change’ -

The Tel Aviv banner was the initiative of Tikva Forum, a campaign group of hostage relatives opposed to a deal with Hamas.

“Hamas has to realise that the rules are about to change in the Middle East and that it’s time to bring back the hostages immediately,” the group said in a statement.

Other Topics of Interest In Defense of Freedom: Now It’s Time for Some Clarity With forthcoming changes in the US and German administrations, the democratic world’s commitment to what it means to be free will finally be tested in 2025.

Its members have been anticipating the US billionaire’s return to the helm in Washington, Israel’s closest ally and top military backer.

But it is not just Israelis opposed to a deal that are hopeful.

In the lead-up to the inauguration, his image has become a fixture at weekly rallies calling for the release of hostages.

Red caps handed out at protests alluded to the ones proudly worn by Trump supporters.

But instead of “Make America Great Again”, the ones worn in Israel read: “End this fuc*!ng war.”

Advertisement

Demonstrators carried posters that read: “Trump, thank you for handling this”, “President Trump, bring them home”, and “Make Israel normal again”.

“I know that when he’s going to be back, things will change, but I’m not sure to which extent,” said Gaya Omri, a protester at a recent rally in Jerusalem.

“My only hope is that he can finish this war. This is what we want,” she said.

- Aligned -

During his first term, Trump broke with much of the international community and moved the US embassy to Jerusalem.

Israelis claim the city as their undivided capital, while Palestinians claim its eastern sector as theirs.

Trump oversaw landmark normalisation deals between Israel and three Arab countries -- Bahrain, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates.

He also recognised Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights, again going against much of the world and numerous UN resolutions.

As a show of gratitude, an Israeli settlement in the territory, which Israel has occupied since 1967, was renamed Trump Heights.

“President Trump put us on the map,” said Yaakov Selavan of the Golan Heights Regional Council.

“He gave us the best PR campaign we’ve ever had, and we hope the new US administration will continue this,” he said.

Advertisement

This time round, some of Trump’s cabinet picks again suggest a favourable line for Israel.

The incoming president’s pick for US ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, is a staunch supporter of Israeli annexation of the occupied West Bank.