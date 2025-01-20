The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) have arrested generals who are alleged to have failed to properly defend the Kharkiv region, which led to a breakthrough by Russian forces during the May 2024 offensive, the SBU press service reported on Jan. 20.

The statement said: “The SBU and DBR, with the assistance of the Minister of Defense and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, documented the crimes of three Ukrainian Armed Forces officials who failed to ensure the proper defense of Kharkiv region during the enemy’s offensive in May 2024.”

Those arrested include a lieutenant general who was the commander of the 125th separate territorial defense brigade, a brigadier general who served as the commander of the Kharkiv operational-tactical group, and a colonel who previously led the 415th battalion of this unit.

According to the SBU, the officials failed to prepare the defense of the border regions of Kharkiv and lost control of the battle during a renewed Russian offensive on the regional center.

The investigation shows that these commanders violated combat regulations while preparing defensive lines, and during the battle, they failed to use all available measures to repel the Russian offensive which resulted in the loss of parts of the Kharkiv region.

The SBU stated that expert analysis pointed to criminal activity by the suspects. They have been charged under Part 4 of Article 425 (negligence in military service) and Article 429 (organization of unauthorized abandonment of the battlefield), for which they could face up to 10 years in prison.

On Monday, Jan. 20, journalist Yuriy Butusov reported that the DBR plans to serve bring charges against the former commander of the Kharkiv Operational-Tactical Unit, Yuriy Halushkin, former commander of the 125th Lviv Territorial Defense Brigade, Artur Horbenko, and his deputy.