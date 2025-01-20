The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) have arrested generals who are alleged to have failed to properly defend the Kharkiv region, which led to a breakthrough by Russian forces during the May 2024 offensive, the SBU press service reported on Jan. 20.

The statement said: “The SBU and DBR, with the assistance of the Minister of Defense and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, documented the crimes of three Ukrainian Armed Forces officials who failed to ensure the proper defense of Kharkiv region during the enemy’s offensive in May 2024.”

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Those arrested include a lieutenant general who was the commander of the 125th separate territorial defense brigade, a brigadier general who served as the commander of the Kharkiv operational-tactical group, and a colonel who previously led the 415th battalion of this unit.

Advertisement

According to the SBU, the officials failed to prepare the defense of the border regions of Kharkiv and lost control of the battle during a renewed Russian offensive on the regional center.

The investigation shows that these commanders violated combat regulations while preparing defensive lines, and during the battle, they failed to use all available measures to repel the Russian offensive which resulted in the loss of parts of the Kharkiv region.

The SBU stated that expert analysis pointed to criminal activity by the suspects. They have been charged under Part 4 of Article 425 (negligence in military service) and Article 429 (organization of unauthorized abandonment of the battlefield), for which they could face up to 10 years in prison.

Shield AI Opens In-Country Office for Operational Support to V-BAT System
Other Topics of Interest

Shield AI Opens In-Country Office for Operational Support to V-BAT System

Following successful trials on the Ukrainian battlefield, the tech company is opening an office in Kyiv to provide complete operational support for its V-BAT MQ-35A VTOL UAV to Ukraine’s armed forces.

On Monday, Jan. 20, journalist Yuriy Butusov reported that the DBR plans to serve bring charges against the former commander of the Kharkiv Operational-Tactical Unit, Yuriy Halushkin, former commander of the 125th Lviv Territorial Defense Brigade, Artur Horbenko, and his deputy.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on SBU
Russians Tried to Force Ukrainian POW’s Wife to Carry Out Terrorist Attacks SBU
Russians Tried to Force Ukrainian POW’s Wife to Carry Out Terrorist Attacks
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 15
SBU, Ukrainian Navy Strike Russian Drone Warehouse in Russia’s Rostov Region Russia
SBU, Ukrainian Navy Strike Russian Drone Warehouse in Russia’s Rostov Region
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 10
Kyiv Busts FSB Spy Network Targeting Volunteers and International Officials SBU
Kyiv Busts FSB Spy Network Targeting Volunteers and International Officials
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 7
SBU Foils Terrorist Bombing – Saves Life of ‘Duped’ Bomber Armed Forces of Ukraine
SBU Foils Terrorist Bombing – Saves Life of ‘Duped’ Bomber
By Steve Brown
Jan. 6
Read Next
Zelensky’s Top General Syrsky Admits Ukraine’s Army Faces Challenges – But Says Fixes Are Coming War in Ukraine
Zelensky’s Top General Syrsky Admits Ukraine’s Army Faces Challenges – But Says Fixes Are Coming
By Stefan Korshak
10h ago
Keeping Current With Shocking News, More POWs, Find the Ceasefire Energy
OPINION: Keeping Current With Shocking News, More POWs, Find the Ceasefire
By Stefan Korshak
13h ago
Shield AI Opens In-Country Office for Operational Support to V-BAT System Drones
Shield AI Opens In-Country Office for Operational Support to V-BAT System
By Kyiv Post
15h ago
Kyiv Lawyer Nabbed for Moscow Spy Recruitment Kyiv
Kyiv Lawyer Nabbed for Moscow Spy Recruitment
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Transnistria Ready to Buy Gas from Moldova, Separatist Leader Says
Next » UK Considers Military Bases in Ukraine as Part of New Partnership Deal