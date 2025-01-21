Ukraine’s forces have again struck an oil depot that services the military in western Russia’s Voronezh Oblast and an aviation factory in Smolensk Oblast further north, Ukraine said today.

The General Staff said that drones had struck the Liskinskaya oil depot for a second time in the space of a week, and that drone units and special forces had coordinated the attack on “infrastructure of the Smolensk Aviation Plant” where “combat aircraft are being modernised and manufactured.”

In Smolensk Oblast, local authorities and witnesses reported strikes on several targets, including an aviation plant in Smolensk city.

According to the Shot Telegram channel, one of the drones targeted an aircraft factory in the Zadneprovsky district of Smolensk. This factory produces Su-25 attack planes as well as Kh-55 and Kh-59 cruise missiles, which have been widely used in strikes on Ukraine. Around 10 explosions were heard.

Footage from the scene, obtained by the ASTRA Telegram channel, showed a fire breaking out at the facility after one of the drones hit, although the local emergency services department has not confirmed the fire.

In Yartsevo, an oil refinery was also named as a target by several Russian Telegram channels, though no visual evidence of damage has surfaced so far.

The strikes in Smolensk city damaged two residential buildings. One drone crashed into a high-rise building, sparking a fire. Another drone’s debris fell on the roof of another residential house, breaking windows in both locations.