The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained the chief psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on suspicion of illegally enriching himself by $1 million during Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The suspect serves as the deputy head of the Central Military Medical Commission (MMC) and is responsible for decisions regarding the fitness of military personnel for service. His detention was carried out with the approval of Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and the Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

While the arrested man’s name has not been officially disclosed, but it is known that the chief AFU’s psychiatrist post is held by Oleh Druzh.

“According to case materials, this official acquired unjustified assets worth over $1 million during the full-scale invasion. Moreover, he failed to declare the assets and registered them under his wife, daughter, sons, and other individuals,” the SBU press service reported on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Investigators allege that over nearly three years of war, the suspect purchased several properties in Kyiv, Odesa, and Kyiv Oblast, as well as multiple vehicles.

Between 2022 and 2024, the suspect reportedly acquired the following:

  • A private house in the Kyiv region,
  • Two apartments in Kyiv city,
  • An apartment in Odesa,
  • Two land plots in the Kyiv region,
  • Vehicles: two BMW X7 (2024 and 2022 models), a 2023 BMW X5, and a 2022 BMW X3.

During searches, authorities also found $152,000 and €34,000 in cash.

The suspect is being charged with illegal enrichment (Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and providing false information during asset declarations (Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code). Authorities are currently deciding on whether bail will be offered along with seizure of his assets. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

