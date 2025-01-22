Russia found 10 times more cocaine circulating in the country after its 2022 invasion of Ukraine started, Russian news site Izvestia, reported on Monday.

Izvestia attributed the surge to market conditions and the lack of access to the Odesa port in Ukraine due to Moscow’s invasion, prompting traffickers to utilize Russia as a transit hub instead.

Drugs are often disguised as cargo, such as fruits, that are transported in sealed containers from Latin America and subsequently distributed in Europe, Izvestia’s report says.

Drug surge in Russia

The Russian news site, citing data from Russia’s Federal Customs Service, said the amount of drugs intercepted upon entry increased from 88.28 kilograms (195 pounds) in 2022 to 2.8 metric tons in 2024.

It added that data from Russia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Federal Security Service (FSB), the agencies carrying out drug-related arrests inside the country, showed the amount of cocaine seized increased from more than 300 kilograms (661 pounds) in 2022 to 3.7 metric tons in 2024.

Izvestia said the increase was notable in early 2023 when authorities made a “series of arrests of drug dealers with large quantities,” many of which involved international drug cartels based in Latin America, sometimes in Europe.

“Attempts to sell a wholesale batch of Latin American cocaine in Moscow have been recorded. Three foreigners have been identified – citizens of Colombia and one of the EU countries,” Izvestia reported, citing an FSB report.

Transit through Russia

Russia’s ​​Federal Customs Service acknowledged the country was used as a transit hub for drug trafficking in a comment to Izvestia.

“Russia is a geographically convenient place for drug smuggling. The increase in cocaine supplies is due to the fact that South American and European groups want to change traditional supply routes to Europe.”

“Most attempts to export large quantities are made through seaports in the North-West region of Russia. In this case, the international container shipping channel is used,” the agency’s press service said.

Despite the increasing quantity of cocaine found in Russia, local narcologists said there has not been a noticeable increase in consumption.

Russian narcologists told Izvestia that high prices of cocaine in Russia made it an “elite” drug, with most users preferring cheaper alternatives like mephedrone instead.

“The average addict in Russia cannot afford to buy tens of grams of cocaine on a regular basis, so they choose cheaper drugs,” narcologist Igor Lazarev told Izvestia.

“The main consumers of expensive drugs remain oligarchs and the golden youth. They are the ones who are willing to overpay for logistics and are actively led by the marketing ploy that cocaine is a ‘drug for the elite,’ although in Colombia 1 gram can cost about $5,” he added.

Izvestia said the current cost of cocaine per gram in Russia is between 10,000 rubles ($101) and 14,000 rubles ($142).

Izvestia named the lack of access to Ukraine’s Odesa as a potential cause for the drug traffic surge in Russia, citing a report by the Global Initiative against Transnational Crime that outlined the city’s drug traffic prior to the 2022 invasion.

While Odesa did not have a huge market for cocaine consumption, requiring only five kilograms to supply the city pre-war, it had been a major transit for illegal contraband, according to the report, which was published in September 2023.

It said there was a decline in illegal transits but the drug trade has witnessed a rebound since the invasion of Ukraine.