US President Donald Trump’s recent comments asserting the Kremlin needed to come to the negotiating table and make concessions, or face crushing new American tariffs and sanctions, ignited objections across the Russian media space on Thursday, and even some nasty language about perfidious Americans.

The US leader in a Wednesday post on his media platform Truth Social declared his “love” for the Russian people and respect for Soviet sacrifices during World War II, but warned that if Russia’s war against Ukraine isn’t ended soon he will deploy American tariffs, taxes and sanctions to strong-arm the Kremlin into an agreement.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

US President Donald Trump speaks during the inaugural parade inside Capital One Arena, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

Advertisement

An early indicator of how Trump’s message was playing in official Russia was offered by Pravda newspaper correspondent Aleksey Zhivov in a Wednesday afternoon article: “Trump has given Russia a new ultimatum. This time he said that unless the Kremlin makes a deal about Ukraine, then there will be taxes, sanctions, and excises on everything that Russia sells the US and other countries.”

Other Topics of Interest Russian Strikes Kill 3, Wound Dozens in Ukraine Overnight Rescuers posted images of a destroyed building and a damaged firetruck they said were hit in the apparent double-tap attack.

Vladimir Solovyev, a leading Russian propagandist, in Wednesday evening comments broadcast nationally by the Rossiya 1 television channel, lampooned Trump’s warnings, at one point doing an impression of a Christian preacher from the US South. After that Solovyev pivoted to a nuclear threat.

“Ooh, several billion people are probably afraid right now. Ooh, how terrifying! Ooh! I feel like I am the American President myself (switches to English) ‘Well! Talk To Jesus!’ (switches to Russian) And then what?...It’s just too much already. It’s as if (Trump expects) everyone here is going to gasp and say ‘That’s it (we give up)!’”

Advertisement

Speaking via camera, he said, directly to Trump and his supporters Solovyev seemed to warn of a Russian nuclear strike against the US: “Don’t fret. Everything will be bad (for you). And then very bad. And then everything will be a total Oreshnik. And then things will become very nice. Just not right away. And not for everyone.”

Russian strike planners launched an Oreshnik missile, the first intermediate-range nuclear-capable ballistic missile ever fired in a war, to hit the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Nov. 22. The weapon was loaded with conventional warheads.

President Vladimir Putin in a follow-up television address said the Oreshnik missile was newly-developed, impossible to intercept, and proof of Russia’s military might. Ukraine’s national military agency HUR said the attack damaged some factory buildings and that searchers found components more than two decades old in the Russian missile’s debris.