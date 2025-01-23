Russian aerial attacks on frontline towns in eastern and central Ukraine on Thursday killed at least three people and wounded dozens, officials said.

The authorities said a 53-year-old woman was killed by a Russian bombardment in the frontline town of Kostyantynivka and a 54-year-old by a Russian drone strike on a village in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

Emergency services in the central city of Zaporizhzhia earlier announced one person was killed and 51 wounded – including four firefighters and a two-month-old – in an overnight drone and missile attack.

Rescuers posted images of a destroyed building and a damaged firetruck they said were hit in the apparent double-tap attack.

Russia fired drones and missiles at intervals, authorities said, explaining that firefighters had been wounded in “the second” attack.

“We need more sanctions against Russia, more air defense systems to protect our cities and communities, and more weapons for our warriors on the front lines,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media.

The industrial city of Zaporizhzhia had an estimated population of more than 700,000 people before the Russian invasion in February 2022, and lies around 35 kilometers (20 miles) from the front line.

The wider region is home to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and was claimed by the Kremlin as Russian territory in late 2022.

At least 13 people were killed in the city earlier this month in one of the single deadliest attacks in weeks of the nearly three-year war.

The Ukrainian air force said that Russia had fired four Iskandr missiles at Zaporizhzhia in the attack.

It also said Ukrainian air defense systems had shot down 57 drones, including the Iranian-designed Shahed attack variety.

The Zaporizhzhia attack was the latest in an intensifying series of strikes on southern Ukraine as both Moscow and Kyiv vie for advantage in the early days of US President Donald Trump’s administration.

