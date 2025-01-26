President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu made a visit to Ukraine upon the invitation of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. The Presidents of Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova had talks, following which they:

Emphasized the importance of the relationship between Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, based on the principles of good neighborliness, shared democratic values, and respect for international law. Furthermore, agreed to enhance collaboration on initiatives that will strengthen the partnership between the two states;

Agreed to further intensify their efforts aimed at developing solid and comprehensive relations between Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, based on mutual trust, respect, and solidarity; reaffirmed in this context their commitments to a practical, predictable, forward-looking agenda of cooperation between Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, to be pursued in a constructive and mutually beneficial spirit;

Confirmed unconditional support and commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of both states within their internationally recognized borders;

Affirmed the Republic of Moldova’s full solidarity with Ukraine and its people, who are courageously and legitimately fending off Russia’s war of aggression, and agreed to sustain practical assistance to Ukraine as long as may be necessary to put in place conditions for restoring comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine and strengthen Europe’s security;

Underscored the Republic of Moldova’s multidimensional assistance in meeting the needs of Ukraine and its people since the first days of Russia’s illegal, unprovoked, and unjustified full-scale military invasion of Ukraine, recognizing the importance of continuing humanitarian assistance and pledging to enhance collaborative efforts to identify the necessary resources and humanitarian support to those affected by Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, including displaced Ukrainians in Moldova;

Called for the withdrawal of Russian troops from all temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and urged the international community to ensure robust security guarantees for Ukraine;

Strongly condemned the deliberate and systematic Russian attacks against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, causing numerous casualties among the civilian population and constituting a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law. These attacks also threaten Moldova’s citizens by violating its sovereign airspace, with drones landing on Moldovan soil. Such actions are unacceptable and underscore the necessity for immediate and coordinated efforts to ensure Ukraine’s reliable and effective defense;

Reaffirmed support for the Peace Formula, which is the only viable and effective mechanism to restore just and lasting peace and to end Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine in accordance with the norms and principles of international law;

Emphasized the fact that an effective sanctions policy is a key factor limiting Russia’s capacity, means and resources to fund its war against Ukraine. Therefore, robust sanctions are not only a key deterrent but also an indispensable instrument for restoring peace in Ukraine and across Europe;

Concurred on the significance of the special international tribunal to ensure accountability of the Russian Federation for the war of aggression against Ukraine;

Underlined that Russia’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine and continued violations of international norms, condemned by the overwhelming majority of the international community via the General Assembly UN resolutions, raise questions about Russia’s role as a mediator and guarantor in a wide range of conflict situations, including the Transnistrian conflict;

Reiterated the shared commitment to the peaceful, negotiated reintegration of the Republic of Moldova and called for the unconditional withdrawal of Russian troops from the Transnistrian region;

Strongly condemned the deliberate interruption of gas supplies by the Russian Federation to the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova, which has triggered a humanitarian crisis. The parties reaffirmed their commitment and capacity to provide urgent and concrete solutions to address the energy needs of the Transnistrian region’s residents, prevent further escalation of the crisis and restore basic services;

Expressed a resolute readiness for joint steps aimed at strengthening energy security and diversifying energy sources to ensure stability in energy supply and maintain independence from external influences;

Denounced the unprecedented subversive activities and hybrid attacks by Russia against Moldova, particularly in the context of last year’s presidential elections and referendum. These actions demonstrate a clear intent to systematically interfere in democratic processes, aiming to destabilize the wider region and undermine stability in Europe;

Committed to strengthening cooperation to counter further hybrid threats and disinformation;

Reaffirmed mutual determination to strengthen practical cooperation between Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova in all spheres of mutual interest. This commitment encompasses enhancing economic ties, fostering cultural exchanges, and collaborating on common security challenges;

Confirmed a resolute commitment to cooperate with the international community to ensure effective and sustainable recovery for Ukraine after Russia’s war of aggression, while working to address the urgent needs arising from the war and rebuild the nation in a manner that fosters resilience and stability;

Highlighted the importance of enhancing connectivity between the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, which involves developing existing transport infrastructure, facilitating border crossings, removing bottlenecks, and establishing new border crossing points;

Emphasized the importance of using existing cooperation mechanisms within the UN, OSCE, Council of Europe, UNESCO, IAEA, etc., as well as of regional formats – including the trilateral Ukraine-Romania-the Republic of Moldova – with the aim to foster cooperation between the states on security, energy, infrastructure and other projects;

Acknowledged the progress made by both Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova in their pursuit of the strategic goal of full-fledged membership in the European Union. Both states are dedicated to implementing the necessary reforms for European integration and opening all negotiation clusters by the end of 2025;

Stated that Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova are committed to further enhancing their interstate relations based on mutual trust and respect, openness, and comprehensive collaboration for the benefit of the citizens of both states.

