US President Donald Trump on Sunday ordered sweeping tariffs and sanctions against Colombia in retaliation for its refusal to accept deportation flights, doubling down on his immigration crackdown as he sought to silence a chorus of defiance in Latin America.

Trump, back into office for less than a week, said he would impose tariffs of 25% on Colombian products that would rise to 50% in a week.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

US President Donald Trump is seen on a giant screen during his address by video conference at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 23, 2025. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

Advertisement

Shortly after the US president made the declaration, Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced matching 25% tariffs on US imports after Trump sanctions. His authority to do so was unclear as Colombia, historically one of Washington’s closest allies in Latin America, enjoys a free-trade agreement with the United States.

Trump also said he would immediately revoke visas for Colombian government officials and “supporters” of President Gustavo Petro – and subject Colombians to greater scrutiny at airports.

“These measures are just the beginning. We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations with regard to the acceptance and return of the criminals they forced into the United States!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Other Topics of Interest EU Considers Deploying Troops to Monitor Potential Ukraine Ceasefire EU Military Committee head Gen. Brieger suggested international forces ‘in the high five-digit range’ may be needed to monitor a Ukraine peace deal as Trump amps up pressure on Europe to end the war.

The spat with Colombia underscores the lengths to which the newly installed American president is willing to go to force allies and enemies alike to carry out his expansive “America First” agenda – and what happens to leaders who challenge the White House’s unilateral decisions.

Trump signed dozens of executive orders during his first days in office, including orders that send federal troops to the southern border, reframe foreign partnerships like the alliance with Ukraine, pull the US from the Paris climate accords and the World Health Organization, and much more.

Advertisement

A memo issued by new US Secretary of State Marco Rubio leaked last week revealed the administration’s plans to pause almost all foreign aid as incoming officials complete a comprehensive review of all new and existing funding programs. The order appears to apply to Ukraine’s humanitarian funding but not its military funding, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump took office with promises to round up and swiftly deport foreigners unlawfully in the United States, but has faced resistance from Petro, elected in 2022 as the first left-wing leader of Latin America’s fourth-largest economy. “The United States cannot treat Colombian migrants as criminals. I forbid entry to our territory to US planes carrying Colombian migrants,” Petro wrote on X.

In a later post, he said he had “turned back US military planes.” Trump said two US planes were not allowed to land. The Colombian government said it was instead ready to send its presidential plane to the United States to transport “with dignity” the migrants whose flights were blocked by Bogota.

Advertisement

Petro also said he was ready to allow civilian US flights carrying deported migrants to land, as long as those aboard were not treated “like criminals.”

In a statement, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Petro had authorized the flights but then “canceled his authorization when the planes were in the air.”

The Colombian leader meanwhile said that more than 15,600 undocumented Americans were living in his country and urged them to “regularize their situation,” while ruling out raids to arrest and deport them. The trip comes days before Rubio is set to visit Latin America – but not Colombia – on his first trip as top US diplomat. He is also not scheduled to visit Mexico, which has been critical of the use of military planes for deportations.

Trump’s deportation threats have put him on a potential collision course with governments in Latin America, the original home of most of the United States’ estimated 11 million undocumented migrants.

Brazil, which is also led by a left-wing president, voiced outrage over treatment by the Trump administration of dozens of Brazilian migrants deported back to their country on Friday.

Advertisement

The migrants, who were deported under a bilateral agreement predating Trump’s return, were handcuffed on the flight, in what Brazil called “flagrant disregard” for their basic rights.

Edgar Da Silva Moura, a 31-year-old computer technician who was among the 88 deported migrants, told AFP: “On the plane they didn’t give us water, we were tied hands and feet, they wouldn’t even let us go to the bathroom.”

TV footage showed some passengers descending from the civilian plane with their hands handcuffed and their ankles shackled. “It was very hot, some people fainted.”