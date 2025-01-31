Ukraine’s Missile and Artillery Forces struck a command post of the Russian Armed Forces’ Kursk group in the city of Rylsk, located in Russia’s Kursk region, according to a report from the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU).

“As a result of a coordinated and precise strike, the enemy’s command and control post was destroyed,” the report read.

The General Staff described the operation as part of an ongoing strategy to “eliminate enemy command posts, disrupting their ability to effectively coordinate combat operations and logistics.”

“Operations aimed at destroying enemy command posts will continue until Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine is fully terminated,” the statement added.

The Russian Telegram channel “Typical Rylsk” reported that in the city and surrounding region became “very loud” after 08:40 (Kyiv time). The channel later claimed that five ATACMS missiles had allegedly been shot down.

However, the General Staff has not disclosed specific details about the attack, including the weapons used or the extent of the damage.

This attack was preceded by a drone strike on Russia’s Volgograd region early on Jan. 31, with one of the drones striking the Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka oil refinery.

The strike ignited a fire at the facility after drone debris landed on the site, as reported by regional governor Andrey Bocharov. The fire was quickly brought under control, though one refinery worker was injured and hospitalized.

Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation (CPD), said that the refinery suffered significant damage.

This is not the first attack on the Lukoil refinery. The company’s facilities have become frequent targets of Ukrainian drone and cyberattacks. Located in Russia’s Southern Federal District, the Volgograd refinery accounts for nearly 7% of Russia’s diesel production and also produces substantial amounts of gasoline and fuel oil.

The plant has experienced previous disruptions, including shutdowns caused by Ukrainian drone strikes in February and May of last year.