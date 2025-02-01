Ukraine’s Ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, has strongly condemned the screening of the film “Russians at War,” a documentary by Russian-Canadian filmmaker Anastasia Trofimova, at the Antenna Documentary Film Festival, accusing its organizers of poor judgment and insensitivity.

In a press statement, Myroshnychenko described the decision to screen the film as deeply offensive, saying that it attempts to humanize individuals responsible for crimes against humanity as part of Russia’s war in Ukraine, including murder, rape, and kidnapping.

“It is not Vladimir Putin or the Kremlin that have directly destroyed thousands of Ukrainian schools, hospitals, and cultural institutions,” he said, adding that these attacks have been carried out by Russians “who voluntarily chose to wage war against a peaceful neighbor.”

Myroshnychenko called for the film to be removed from the festival’s program. He also urged festival officials to engage with Ukrainian refugees living in Australia, many of whom have been directly affected by the actions of Russian military personnel involved in the ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“There are no ‘two sides’ to this war,” Myroshnychenko added. “There is only an aggressor and a nation that has been invaded and subjected to ethnocide.” He also appealed to the festival organizers to demonstrate their commitment to peace and justice by standing with those being targeted and oppressed by Russia’s invasion.

Moreover, the Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations (AFUO) has condemned the Antenna Documentary Film Festival’s decision to continue screening “Russians at War,” despite “strong opposition from the Ukrainian-Australian community and Ukraine’s Ambassador to Australia.”

AFUO co-chair Kateryna Argyrou pointed out that Trofimova’s ties to Russia’s state-owned propaganda outlet, RT, and her possible approval from the Russian Defense Ministry to embed with Russian soldiers, raised concerns about the film’s credibility.

According to her, the film attempts to humanize soldiers in the very army committing war crimes, portraying them as playful and relatable. It fails to mention that these soldiers are paid three times the average Russian wage and voluntarily joined the Russian Armed Forces, Argyrou added.

It also ignores Russia’s violation of international law by invading a sovereign nation, overlooking war crimes and the Putin regime’s responsibility. Without this context, the film encourages sympathy for Russian soldiers as “regular people,” rather than recognizing them as participants in a genocidal war, Argyrou says.

She urged the festival to reconsider its decision and cancel all screenings of the film, calling for government bodies, sponsors, and the public to oppose the film’s portrayal of Russian soldiers as victims.

Notably, the film’s inclusion at the other festivals has already sparked controversy, with many questioning its portrayal of Russian soldiers and their involvement in the war against Ukraine.

In September 2024, Ukrainian political and cultural figures sharply criticized the screening of this film which was presented at the Venice Film Festival.

Ukrainian officials denounced the film as propaganda, accusing it of attempting to whitewash and justify Russia’s aggression. Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff, described the film as “shameful.”

Trofimova, who has worked in war zones like Syria, Iraq, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, previously made documentaries aired on Russia’s state-run RT television, which is under EU and US sanctions.

She defended her work, saying that she intended to portray the “ordinary” Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine, challenging the notion that all Russian soldiers are war criminals.

Trofimova claimed that the film was an anti-war statement and emphasized the personal risks involved, including the possibility of criminal prosecution in Russia.

“I unequivocally believe that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was unjustified, illegal and acknowledge the validity of the International Criminal Court investigation of war crimes in Ukraine,” she said.

However, Ukrainian filmmakers expressed their disapproval, with producer Darya Bassel labeling the film as pure Russian propaganda and condemning its portrayal of Russian soldiers repeating Kremlin narratives about Ukrainians.

Iryna Tsilyk, a prominent Ukrainian filmmaker, criticized the film’s message as misleading and offensive, calling out the Venice Film Festival organizers for showcasing it.