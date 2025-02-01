Washington is selecting its dialogue partners

Czech Hospodářské noviny analyses Trump’s behaviour towards Europe:

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“EU representatives were not invited to the inauguration and no one from the new administration is talking to them yet. On the other hand, Trump and his Secretary of State Marco Rubio have had phone conversations with selected European leaders. For example, on Monday Rubio ignored an invitation from Kaja Kallas, the EU’s high representative for foreign policy, to a joint meeting of EU ministers. But he did speak to four colleagues: from Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Italy. The first three are moving closer to the target of five percent of GDP for defence spending, while Rubio’s boss is particularly fond of the Italian prime minister.”

Advertisement

The end of American protection

A Europe without the US as an ally could become a reality, writes David Schultz, a professor of political science at Hamline University, in Alfa (Lithuania):

“Contrary to what had been feared, Trump is not pressuring Ukraine to surrender unilaterally right now. ... So far, his tactic has been to threaten Putin with tariffs and sanctions in a bid to end the war. ... But what Trump plans to do next is unclear. The problem may not be so much what he actually does, but that he is ignoring Europe’s security needs. ... It is becoming increasingly clear to countries like Lithuania that they may have to contemplate a world without the US and its security guarantees. In the long term, a reality could emerge in which Europe has to get along without America.”

Other Topics of Interest Rubio’s Latest Comments on Ukraine Beg Questions: Stupid? Malicious? Both? The new US Secretary of State has expressed some worrying positions in an interview – as if preparing the ground to let Putin keep what he has stolen thus far.

Soft superpower with its own strengths

The Trump era also marks the victory of unfettered capitalism, NRC’s Europe commentator Caroline de Gruyter explains:

“The dreadful conclusion of this analysis for Europe is that the liberal, regulated capitalism in which it flourished has completely fallen by the wayside. It will be hard for the continent to stand its ground when the others – America, China – are going all-out. But at the same time this is the age of empires, and Europe is also an empire – a soft superpower that speaks with one voice in many areas where competition is fierce (trade, maritime affairs, agriculture). If Europe also learns to defend itself, it can survive this.”

Advertisement

We’re all Danes now

Denmark must be backed in resisting Trump’s Greenland advances, demands Finnish Helsingin Sanomat:

“Denmark’s situation will show what we are made of. Like children in a schoolyard, other countries can keep their heads down for fear of being bullied. And that is precisely the reason why we should stand by Denmark. Denmark is a democratic constitutional state and a responsible international player that fought in Afghanistan and has supported Ukraine. If a country like Denmark can be bullied, so can any other country. ... That is why we are all Danes now.”

Strengthening alliances is the right strategy

Politiken (Denmark) welcomes Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen‘s efforts to deepen alliances now that US President Trump has his eyes on Greenland:

“While it is commendable that a majority in the Danish parliament presented a new Arctic agreement worth almost 15 billion kroner on Monday evening, this by no means compensates for the unbroken series of mistakes and failures of the past. ... The government is therefore doing the right thing by strengthening its alliances in the Nordic region as well as with the EU and Nato. ... It is reassuring that the EU will react to a potential trade war. And that Nato has said it will contribute to the defence readiness of the Arctic.”

Advertisement

See the original here.