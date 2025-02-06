US President Donald Trump’s administration continued its widespread efforts to downsize the federal government, as Central Intelligence Agency employees reported on Wednesday that they had received letters offering them resignation packages.

“These moves are part of a holistic strategy to infuse the agency with renewed energy, provide opportunities for rising leaders to emerge, and better position the CIA to deliver on its mission,” the agency said in a statement.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Newly confirmed CIA Director John Ratcliffe had said that he intends to advance Trump’s aim of weeding out what he saw as inefficiency in government, but insisted, “We will collect intelligence, especially human intelligence, in every corner of the globe, no matter how dark or difficult,” and will “conduct covert action at the direction of the president, going places no one else can go and doing things no one else can do.”

Advertisement

“If all of this sounds like what you signed up for,” Ratcliffe told CIA staff, “then buckle up and get ready to make a difference. If it doesn’t, then it’s time to find a new line of work.”

The post of Director of National Intelligence, which oversees the CIA, has not been filled yet as Tulsi Gabbard’s nomination still stands before the Senate. She cleared the first hurdle on Tuesday, getting the thumbs-up from the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Other Topics of Interest Kremlin Calls Zelensky’s Nuclear Deterrence Talk ‘Madness’ Before invading Ukraine, Russia had guaranteed Kyiv’s security as part of the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, in which Ukraine gave up its nukes in exchange for such guarantees.

It remained unclear on Wednesday whether the buyout offer will extend to all CIA employees, including senior officials with a high level of responsibility in ongoing operations and initiatives.

When interviewed on CNN, Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX), the new chairman of the House Armed Forces Committee’s subcommittee on personnel, he said he had been in touch frequently with the administration on these sorts of “voluntary redundancy programs” and argued that those in senior positions will likely remain, as “those who love their jobs are generally good at them.”

Advertisement

Other agencies and departments targeted by the administration include the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Department of Education and the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

Created by Democratic President John F. Kennedy in 1961 to increase American influence in the world in the face of competition from the Soviet Union, USAID had administered tens of billions of dollars to Ukraine in recent years. But it was one of the first targets of the new administration, with Trump saying it was run by “a bunch of lunatics.”