US President Donald Trump’s administration continued its widespread efforts to downsize the federal government, as Central Intelligence Agency employees reported on Wednesday that they had received letters offering them resignation packages.

“These moves are part of a holistic strategy to infuse the agency with renewed energy, provide opportunities for rising leaders to emerge, and better position the CIA to deliver on its mission,” the agency said in a statement.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Newly confirmed CIA Director John Ratcliffe had said that he intends to advance Trump’s aim of weeding out what he saw as inefficiency in government, but insisted, “We will collect intelligence, especially human intelligence, in every corner of the globe, no matter how dark or difficult,” and will “conduct covert action at the direction of the president, going places no one else can go and doing things no one else can do.”

Advertisement

“If all of this sounds like what you signed up for,” Ratcliffe told CIA staff, “then buckle up and get ready to make a difference. If it doesn’t, then it’s time to find a new line of work.”

The post of Director of National Intelligence, which oversees the CIA, has not been filled yet as Tulsi Gabbard’s nomination still stands before the Senate. She cleared the first hurdle on Tuesday, getting the thumbs-up from the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Kremlin Calls Zelensky’s Nuclear Deterrence Talk ‘Madness’
Other Topics of Interest

Kremlin Calls Zelensky’s Nuclear Deterrence Talk ‘Madness’

Before invading Ukraine, Russia had guaranteed Kyiv’s security as part of the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, in which Ukraine gave up its nukes in exchange for such guarantees.

It remained unclear on Wednesday whether the buyout offer will extend to all CIA employees, including senior officials with a high level of responsibility in ongoing operations and initiatives.

When interviewed on CNN,  Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX), the new chairman of the House Armed Forces Committee’s subcommittee on personnel, he said he had been in touch frequently with the administration on these sorts of “voluntary redundancy programs” and argued that those in senior positions will likely remain, as “those who love their jobs are generally good at them.”

Advertisement

Other agencies and departments targeted by the administration include the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Department of Education and the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

Created by Democratic President John F. Kennedy in 1961 to increase American influence in the world in the face of competition from the Soviet Union, USAID had administered tens of billions of dollars to Ukraine in recent years. But it was one of the first targets of the new administration, with Trump saying it was run by “a bunch of lunatics.”

Trump’s purges extended to the FBI, in response to that Department of Justice agency’s inquiries into his supporters’ riots on Capitol Hill in 2021, after Trump lost the 2020 presidential election. Questionnaires sent to FBI employees asked about their role in investigating that Jan. 6 attempted insurrection.

Also in Trump’s crosshairs this week is the Department of Education, created in 1979 by Democratic President Jimmy Carter, whose funeral Trump attended just last month. Dozens of staffers have been sent home already, and the White House is reportedly preparing an executive order to eliminate the department entirely.

Advertisement

Republicans have complained about a perceived left-leaning Department of Education agenda for years, with similar complaints at the local level in conservative states, mostly targeting schools’ embrace of policies towards transgendered students and teachings of “critical race theory,” which promotes the idea that Americans have held a racial bias since the country’s inception.

The Department of Education’s budget for 2024 was $241.7 billion, or about two percent of the nation’s budget. The allotment for USAID that same year was roughly $40 billion, while the total annual operating costs of the CIA are not released to the public.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
John Moretti
John Moretti

John Moretti is a freelance journalist and author dividing his time between Europe and the United States. He has also spent more than a decade working with companies that protect travelers from health and security emergencies abroad. His academic background is in Eastern European Studies, international public policy and counterterrorism.

More on CIA
‘I Refuse to Be Their Puppet’ – Trump’s Intel Chief Pick Faces Tough Questions About Russian Sympathies US
‘I Refuse to Be Their Puppet’ – Trump’s Intel Chief Pick Faces Tough Questions About Russian Sympathies
By John Moretti
Jan. 31
US Senate Confirms Trump’s CIA Pick, Clears Way for Hegseth Approval Trump
US Senate Confirms Trump’s CIA Pick, Clears Way for Hegseth Approval
By John Moretti
Jan. 24
Zelensky Meets CIA Director William Burns in Ukraine War in Ukraine
Zelensky Meets CIA Director William Burns in Ukraine
By AFP
Dec. 22, 2024
Ukraine Faces World’s Lowest Birth Rate and Highest Death Rate, CIA Report Says War in Ukraine
Ukraine Faces World’s Lowest Birth Rate and Highest Death Rate, CIA Report Says
By Kyiv Post
Sep. 13, 2024
Read Next
Ukraine’s ‘Burya’ Remote Grenade Launcher Turret Enters Serial Production Top News
Ukraine’s ‘Burya’ Remote Grenade Launcher Turret Enters Serial Production
By Leo Chiu
10h ago
Russia Behind Nationwide Blitz on Automobiles in Germany NATO
Russia Behind Nationwide Blitz on Automobiles in Germany
By Kyiv Post
11h ago
Kremlin Calls Zelensky’s Nuclear Deterrence Talk ‘Madness’ Top News
Kremlin Calls Zelensky’s Nuclear Deterrence Talk ‘Madness’
By Kyiv Post
13h ago
Kremlin Fake News Onslaught Applauds US Freeze on Aid to Ukraine Trump
Kremlin Fake News Onslaught Applauds US Freeze on Aid to Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
22h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Russian Sabotage in Norway ‘Likely’ in 2025: Norway Intelligence
Next » Kremlin Calls Zelensky’s Readiness for Putin Talks ‘Empty Words’